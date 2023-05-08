Bert Kreischer returning to Colorado this autumn

This will be Kreischer's third appearance at the venue in the last three years.

MORRISON, Colo. — Comedian Bert Kreischer has announced a show at Colorado's most famous venue this summer.

Kreischer will headline "Bert Kreischer: Trippin’ At Red Rocks" on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Kreischer will have Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder at the show.

This will be Kreischer's third appearance at Red Rocks in the last three years. He previously sold out the last two shows with over 20,000 tickets total.

The general ticket sale for the all-ages comedy show is Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

An artist presale begins Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. with code TRIPPIN.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

