2 Colorado cities in top 4 'Best Places to Live' rankings

Three Colorado metro areas fell from their previous rankings due to poor air quality.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Two Colorado cities rank among the best places to live in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Huntsville, Alabama, knocked Boulder down three positions to capture No. 1 spot in the new 2022-2023 Best Places to Live in the United States rankings, released Tuesday.

U.S. News & World Report ranks the country’s 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life.

Three new cities joined the top five in the rankings: Colorado Springs rose four positions to No. 2, Green Bay jumped 18 spots to No. 3, and San Jose catapulted 31 spots to capture No. 5.

Three Colorado metro areas – Denver (No. 55), Fort Collins (No. 54) and Boulder (No. 4) – have been experiencing catastrophic wildfire seasons. All fell from their previous rankings, as each of them had among the 15 lowest air quality scores out of the 150 metro areas on the list.

"Over the last few years, Denver has experienced a population boom, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon," said the report. "As a result, the cost of living has dramatically increased, with housing costs seeing one of the biggest hikes. The median home sale price in Denver is now significantly higher than the national median."

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Places to Live – Top 10

Huntsville, AL Colorado Springs, CO Green Bay, WI Boulder, CO San Jose, CA Raleigh & Durham, NC Fayetteville, AR Portland, ME Sarasota, FL San Francisco, CA

"Much of the shakeup we see at the top of this year’s ranking is a result of changing preferences," said Devon Thorsby, real estate editor at U.S. News. "People moving across the country today are putting more emphasis on affordability and quality of life than on the job market, which in many ways takes a back seat as remote work options have become more standard."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.