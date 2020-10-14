Four out of top 5 best places to live are in Colorado, says US News

COLORADO, USA — U.S. News and World Report released its annual Best Places to Live rankings on Tuesday, and four out of the five top cities are in Colorado.
Boulder zoomed to No. 1, while Denver held its spot at No. 2. Colorado Springs ranked No. 4 and Fort Collins ranked No. 5.
Austin took third place.
U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas and ranked them on multiple factors, including job market, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability and net migration ratings. In addition to public surveys, data was drawn from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. News' own internal resources.
