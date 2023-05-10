2 Colorado cities on 'Best Places to Visit in the USA' rankings

The report looked at attractions, accommodations and dining options as well as reader votes.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A national publication has released its annual list of the "Best Places to Visit in the USA."

U.S. News & World Report ranked Glacier National Park in Montana in the No. 1 spot for the first time in the United States' vacation rankings.

Maui, Hawaii, moved up two spots to No. 2 in the 2023-24 rankings while Grand Canyon National Park landed in third place.

U.S. News & World Report said it drew from thousands traveler votes and analyzed attractions, accommodations and dining options to determine the rankings.

The report ranked two Colorado cities in its top 30 of best places to visit in the country. Telluride landed at No. 24 while Colorado Springs came in at No. 25.

"This small town in Colorado draws visitors year-round," the report said of Telluride. "During the winter, powder hounds can ski or snowboard down the surrounding Rocky Mountains before enjoying Telluride's superb après-ski scene. Meanwhile, the summer months offer numerous opportunities for taking in gorgeous vistas from hiking trails and scenic thoroughfares like the San Juan Skyway."

U.S. News & World Report said destinations such as the Air Force Academy and Olympic & Paralympic Training Center make Colorado Springs a great vacation destination.

"For outdoor adventures galore, set your sights on Colorado Springs. Straddling the Colorado Rockies and the Great Plains, this enchanting city about 70 miles south of Denver is the perfect place to reconnect with nature," the report noted. "Admire the dramatic red rock formations at the Garden of the Gods, ride The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway to the summit of Pikes Peak or head to nearby Manitou Springs to drink from the area's eight natural mineral springs."

Other ranked vacation destinations near Colorado included Yellowstone National Park at No. 5, Grand Teton National Park at No. 8, Moab at No. 11, Jackson Hole at No. 20, and Sedona at No. 23.

"After the recent years of uncertainty, we’re seeing a trend among travelers being ready to take those bucket list vacations to Europe and remote islands, as well as big adventure trips to African safari destinations, Patagonia and the Swiss Alps," said Elizabeth Von Tersch, senior travel editor at U.S. News.

"The 2023-2024 Best Vacations rankings offer a variety of destinations for every type of traveler, from those who want to relax on the beach to those who prefer trekking through mountains or exploring culture-filled cities."

