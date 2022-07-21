Iconic Big Boy 4014 locomotive coming to Denver

Big Boy No. 4014 was built in the 1940s to conquer mountains.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The world's largest steam engine is heading out on a roundtrip tour between Wyoming and Colorado.

Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Cheyenne on Thursday, July 28 and will be on display Friday, July 29 in the Mile High City.

Big Boy will be on display and available for public viewing at Denver's Union Station on Friday between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The massive steam locomotive was built in the 1940s to conquer mountains while carrying equipment during World War II. The tour is to honor Union Pacific’s 160th anniversary and the historical role railroads serve in America.

The Cheyenne-based Big Boy No. 4014 was last in Denver in September 2021 on a tour of seven Colorado cities.

The Union Pacific Museum will also host a special passenger trip from Denver to Cheyenne, pulled by No. 4014, on Saturday, July 30. The excursion is the annual gala fundraiser for the nonprofit Union Pacific Museum and is a rare opportunity for the public to travel on this historic heritage equipment.

Big Boy No. 4014 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

"Both the communities of Denver and Cheyenne have a rich history that goes almost as far back to the foundation of Union Pacific Railroad," said Scott Moore, senior vice president – Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer.

"We are disappointed we cannot have our longer Big Boy tour this year but rekindling our great history with Denver and the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo will give us an opportunity to share No. 4014 with the public in 2022."

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December of 1941, built to cross the Wasatch Mountain Range east of Ogden, Utah. Union Pacific said No. 4014 was retired in 1961 after traveling a little over a million miles, reacquired by Union Pacific in 2013 and restored to service in 2019.

Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific, No. 4014 is the world’s only functioning Big Boy.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.