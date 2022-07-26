Remaining big game hunting licenses are going on sale

This is the first opportunity to get a big game hunting license outside of the draw process.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Colorado hunters have a shot at getting any remaining big game hunting licenses on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Licenses remaining after the primary and secondary draws earlier this year are placed on the leftover list and will become available for purchase at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said over-the-counter licenses for elk, bear, archery pronghorn and whitetail deer will go on sale at the same time.

Hunting licenses go on sale online, over the phone and in person at CPW offices and sales locations all at once.

If you’re on a computer or mobile device at home, you have the same shot as someone first in line at a sales location, said CPW. This is the first opportunity to get a big game hunting license outside of the draw process.

CPW recommends hunters log into the online system a few days prior to sales day to ensure their information, such as email and mailing address, is up-to-date.

CPW strongly suggests hunters purchase their licenses online at cpwshop.com and queue up to an hour before 9 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Licenses that will become available

Limited licenses leftover after the primary and secondary draws for elk, deer, pronghorn and bear.

Limited elk, deer, pronghorn and bear licenses that someone drew but did not pay for during the secondary draw and took fewer than five resident preference points.

Limited licenses that were returned for refund/preference point restoration since the opening of the secondary draw but prior to July 25 and took fewer than five resident preference points to draw.

Over-the-counter (OTC) licenses for elk, archery pronghorn, whitetail deer, and bear.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.