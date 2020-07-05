Big Soda Lake in Morrison closed until further notice

The temporarily closure will be reevaluated after the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

MORRISON, Colo. — A popular lake for recreation close to Denver is closing through at least Memorial Day due to overcrowding and resource limitations.

Big Soda Lake's swim beach and marina will close to the public starting on Saturday, May 9, the City of Lakewood announced.

“The health and safety of our staff and visitors is a top priority at Bear Creek Lake Park,” said Regional Park Supervisor Drew Sprafke. “We are experiencing mid-summer crowds in early May, causing public safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Starting Saturday, parking lots and trail access Big Soda Lake will be barricaded by signs that say there is no entry allowed to the lake or its facilities.

At first, park rangers will educate park-goers on the restrictions and then enforce as necessary. The City of Lakewood said violators will be subject to a citation.

Those still wanting to access the regional park can do so from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but will not be able to use the lake, picnic shelters, playgrounds or the campground.

Rentals of watersport equipment like paddle boats, canoes, sail boats and kayaks will be unavailable until further notice.

When open, Big Soda Lake in Morrison is a popular option for recreation due to its close proximity to the Denver metro area.

The City of Lakewood said the temporary closure will be reevaluated after Memorial Day.