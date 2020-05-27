Big Soda Lake in Morrison to reopen to paddlers

The popular lake will reopen to paddle craft beginning Saturday, May 30.

MORRISON, Colo — Big Soda Lake in Morrison is reopening for water recreation this weekend after being closed for weeks due to overcrowding and resource limitations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lake will reopen to on-lake approved paddle craft including paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, windsurfing, belly boats and rafts starting Saturday, May 30.

According to the City of Lakewood, paddle craft users will be allowed to launch and load only, without congregating on the shoreline. At first, park rangers will educate park-goers on the restrictions and then enforce as necessary.

“The temporary closure of Big Soda Lake in May allowed staff the opportunity to identify resources and put into place protocols to allow some limited access to the lake with strict precautions,” Regional Park Supervisor Drew Sprafke said. “We look forward to getting people back out on the water while practicing social distancing.”

The swim beach, marina and other shore areas will remain closed to swimming and shoreline activities until further notice. The City of Lakewood said the temporary closure will be reevaluated on June 30

Big Soda Lake's campground reopened to reservations on May 26, with camp sites available beginning June 1. To make a reservation, head to this link.

The lake’s swim beach, marina and all associated activities were closed to visitors on May 9 in response to overcrowding and mandates from Colorado and Jefferson County Public Health.

Big Soda Lake is a popular option for water recreation due to its close proximity to the Denver metro area.