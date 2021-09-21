What you need to know about Bike to Work Day 2021

The theme for this year's event is "Get Back in the Saddle," with more than 100 stations around the Denver area.

DENVER — More than 4,000 riders have pledged to participate in Bike to Work Day on Wednesday in the Denver metro area, where the theme this year is "Get Back in the Saddle."

Usually, Bike to Work Day is in June, but this year's event was pushed back to September 22 due to COVID-19 considerations.

Here are the big things you need to know about how to get involved.

> The video above is from Bike to Work Day 2019.

What is Bike to Work Day?

Bike to Work Day is a free event focused on getting people to try out commuting by bicycle, and this is its 31st year.

The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) Way to Go program helps to organize, but DRCOG said that really it's a grassroots effort by residents who want to educate others "on the benefits of using two wheels to get to work."

DRCOG said the event helps show the impact of taking 30,000 or more vehicles off the roads and supports the efforts of improving biking infrastructure.

How can you get involved?

Anyone can pledge to ride at this website.

Anyone who wants to support the riders by offering water or food can register a station at the same website. The stations focus on peak commute times, so the morning stations operate from about 6:30 to 9 a.m. and the afternoon stations from about 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 4,144 riders and 123 station sponsors had registered for the event.

What's the best route?

Go here for a map showing the locations of all stations for breakfast, water and event parties. The stations are spread over much of the Denver metro area and span from Longmont to Castle Rock.

If you're looking for resources to help map out your ride, DRCOG has some suggestions:

What about health guidelines with COVID-19?

DRCOG said station organizers are encouraged to follow local health guidelines and ensure safe practices, including social distancing and offering pre-packaged refreshments.

Are there prizes?

Those who register for the event will get the chance to win a Retrospec bike from Louisville Cyclery.

Lyft will distribute 100 membership passes to Denver residents.

Way to Go is giving away 10 $40 gift cards from a variety of retailers and 100 Bike to Work Day 2021 shirts at their station.

What are tips for bike safety?

9NEWS photojournalist Tom Cole shared his tips for how to enjoy Bike to Work Day in a few years ago. Luckily, tips for safety and enjoyment in cycling never go out of date: