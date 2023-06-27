Bike to Work Day: What you need to know

Bike to Work Day encourages commuters to swap a car trip for a bike ride or public transit.

DENVER — Thousands of cyclists across the Denver metro area and Front Range will take to the streets, trails and bike paths on Wednesday.

The annual Bike to Work Day encourages commuters to swap a car trip for a bike ride or public transit.

Nearly 300 Denver-area stations are ready to welcome riders with snacks and swags along their commute route on Wednesday.

Here are the big things you need to know about how to get involved.

What is Bike to Work Day?

Bike to Work Day is a free event focused on getting people to try out commuting by bicycle, and this is its 33rd year.

The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) Way to Go program helps to organize, but DRCOG said that really it's a grassroots effort by residents who want to educate others "on the benefits of using two wheels to get to work."

DRCOG said the event helps show the impact of taking 30,000 or more vehicles off the roads and supports the efforts of improving biking infrastructure.

“Bike to Work Day is a day where we celebrate Coloradans making a good choice for their health, for our air quality, for alleviating traffic congestion, and for just plain fun,” said Nisha Mokshagundam, Way to Go Manager.

How can you get involved?

Anyone can pledge to ride at this website.

Participants who register on BikeToWorkDay.co by the end of Wednesday will be entered to win prizes, including the grand prize of a Tern e-bike.

Where are Bike to Work Day events?

Nearly 300 metro area stations are ready to welcome riders with snacks and swags along their commute route.

Go here for a map showing the locations of all stations for breakfast, water and event parties. The stations are spread over much of the Denver metro area and span from Longmont to Castle Rock.

Denver's Civic Center Park Super Station will have 18 vendors along Bannock Street between 14th and 15th avenues from 6 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with coffee, burritos, swag and more.

The REI Co-op station along the Platte Street River Trail in Denver will have complimentary bike safety checks and tune-ups.

Downtown Boulder will have a breakfast superstation from 6:30 to 9 a.m. at 2440 Pearl St. with breakfast burritos, coffee, tea and other refreshments.

Cherry Creek North will have its breakfast superstation open from 6:45 to 9:30 a.m. near University Boulevard with food, coffee, swag and bike checkups.

The City of Golden has a pancake breakfast station from 6:30 to 9 a.m. at Vanover Park at 1019 Ford St.

If you're looking for resources to help map out your ride, DRCOG has some suggestions:

Can I register my bike?

The Denver Police Department (DPD) is conducting bicycle registration events throughout the city to raise awareness of the importance of bike registration.

Bicycle owners can register their bikes for free online through DPD’s website or by downloading the 529 Garage app.

DPD said it will give away free "529 Shield" decals to those who’ve registered their bike in Denver – an $11 value. The 529 Shield is an optional, tamper-resistant decal with a unique ID code, which enhances registration by adding an extra identifier and serving as a visible deterrent to thieves.

Bike registration events on Wednesday, June 28:

Civic Center Park in front of City & County Building 6 to 10:30 a.m.

REI at 1416 Platte St. 6 to 10 a.m.

Cherry Creek North Drive & South University Boulevard 7 to 10 a.m.

East 29th Avenue Town Center 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Skyline Park in Denver 6:30 to 9 a.m.



What are tips for bike safety?

9NEWS photojournalist Tom Cole shared his tips for how to enjoy Bike to Work Day in a few years ago.

Luckily, tips for safety and enjoyment in cycling never go out of date:

