E-scooters are coming to Aurora for the first time

Rental e-scooters will be hitting Aurora's streets starting May 10.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora has issued its first electric scooter-share license to California-based Bird, ending a three-year absence of shared mobility in the city.

The City of Aurora announced rental e-scooters will hit the streets in targeted areas beginning Monday, May 10.

This is Aurora’s foray into scooter sharing after launching its original Bike Share Permit Program in 2017 to allow privately-owned bike share operators.

Aurora was the first city to host dockless bike share in Colorado, but operators pulled out after less than a year due to industry fluctuations, according to the city.

> Above video: How to ride an e-scooter.

Aurora's shared mobility program now includes multiple devices including scooters. Private companies must obtain a license to operate in Aurora.

The scooters coming to Aurora can be remotely accessed via a smart phone app or by texting the Bird operator directly to activate the device. Cash pay is available on Android devices only for those without a credit card at participating local retailers.

Bird will host Zoom webinars on Monday, May 17 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to provide interested attendees with a summary of their service, community pricing information, special features, safe riding and parking expectations, and other details, and offer a chance for questions from attendees. To join the webinar, visit AuroraGov.org/SharedMobility. Everyone who participates will earn a free ride.

E-scooter riders in Aurora must be age 18 or older and are encouraged to wear a helmet. Aurora riders should ride on bike lanes, streets or sidewalks (where roads exceed 30 miles an hour) and obey all standard rules of the road.

The city said the best place to park shared mobility devices is in the section of the sidewalk where street furniture, lighting, benches, utility poles, tree pits and bicycle racks are located. Riders should never leave a shared mobility device blocking sidewalks, curb ramps, ADA access, doorways or bike paths.

For more on the city’s Shared Mobility License Program, visit AuroraGov.org/SharedMobility.

