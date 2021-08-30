Popular chicken joint opens 4th Colorado location

Birdcall opened its first Colorado restaurant in 2017 in Denver's Five Points neighborhood.

DENVER — A popular fast-casual chicken restaurant is expanding in the Denver area.

Opening in Cherry Hills Village in the Happy Canyon Shopping Center, Birdcall's new 213-seat location is the restaurant's fourth in Colorado.

The location at 4996 East Hampden Avenue, which is Birdcall's largest to date, will feature the concept’s first double lane drive-thru, a tequila and margarita bar, and live music on weekends featuring local artists.

"We’re excited to bring all-natural ingredients and a fun atmosphere to the tight-knit community of Cherry Hills," said Peter John Newlin, Birdcall CEO.

"So much detail went into the unique features of this restaurant to ensure the location adds to the already vibrant area. We hope our all natural foods and signature hospitality will draw families to not only eat with us, but stay and hang out too."

Birdcall Cherry Hills Village said it will offer an array of specialty margaritas and a collection of over 20 tequilas, completely unique to the location.

The business said its chicken is sourced from Colorado Native Foods, its fresh-bread is produced daily at Aspen Baking Company in Denver and its spices are developed by Denver’s The Spice Guy.

