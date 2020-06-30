Black Hawk helicopter flyover planned July 4 in Colorado Springs

Independence Day flyover aims to honor the military men and women, past and present, who have served our country.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In addition to 10 fireworks shows across El Paso County, Colorado Springs will also have a special Independence Day helicopter flyover as well.

A Black Hawk helicopter flyover will take place Saturday, July 4, from approximately 6:55 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The flyover will be conducted by Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division, in cooperation with the city of Colorado Springs and several other community organizations.



Organizers said the flyover is "a special Independence Day tribute to honor the military men and women, past and present, who have served our country."

July 4 helicopter flyover to include:

Switchbacks Football Club

Banning Lewis Ranch

Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch

Club at Flying Horse

Garden of the Gods

Patty Jewett Golf Course

The Broadmoor

Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

The Broadmoor Shrine

Fort Carson

Firework displays are planned to launch from 10 locations across El Paso County on July 4.

The event will continue the tradition of playing a patriotic concert, along with the fireworks, to be broadcast across the community as the night sky lights up.

Residents are encouraged to celebrate the Fourth of July “from their porch” and look to one of the ten locations displaying fireworks while tuning their radios to Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 Peak FM, or AM 740 KVOR to hear the concert broadcast.