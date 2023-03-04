Blake Street Tavern GM discusses closure, what's next

DENVER — Denver sports bar Blake Street Tavern has permanently closed its doors.
The tavern, which opened in 2003, has long been a favorite Colorado sports bar near Coors Field near downtown Denver in the Five Points neighborhood. In March, Blake Street Tavern announced its last day would be April 9, following the Colorado Rockies' home opening weekend.
Blake Street Tavern General Manager Shelley Majeres spoke with 9NEWS about the closure and the legacy the restaurant leaves behind.
"It's bittersweet, and it's something to be proud of, and it's very rare in this industry and in this area to be around that long and thrive," Majeres said.
Majeres said many workers at Blake Street Tavern have been offered jobs at other Colorado restaurants, bars, country clubs and golf courses.
"It's hard to say goodbye, but we chose not to extend the lease, and everybody's been given generous job offers, and they've made lifelong friends here," Majeres said. "Almost everyone that we hire is from somewhere else. So it's kind of neat that a lot of them turned into roommates and spouses and some of them have kids."
Asked about the future of the Ballpark District building that Blake Street Tavern has called home for years, Majeres said she doesn't know what's next but has wishes for what she would like to see.
"I know there's a lot of people interested in keeping it a bar and a restaurant ... and we'll see how that turns out," Majeres said.
"Unfortunately it's not in my hands, but hopefully they speak with the landlord and get what they want so we can all come here and have beers in this beautiful building in this beautiful neighborhood."
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.