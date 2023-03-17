Blake Street Tavern to close doors in April after 20 years serving sports fans

DENVER — Blake Street Tavern, an award-winning sports hangout, bar and eatery popular among locals and tourists, will shut its doors in early April.
The tavern, which opened in 2003, has long been a favorite sports bar in Lower Downtown.
After years of celebrating sports and bringing the downtown community together, the tavern announced it is closing on April 9 "to enjoy one last Rockies homestand with everyone," according to Blake Street Tavern General Managers Shelley Majeres and Rhiannon Arriaga Mackenzie.
The tavern is located just a block away from Coors Field, home to the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies home opener is April 6.
