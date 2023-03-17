Blake Street Tavern to close doors in April after 20 years serving sports fans

It's not clear why the Lower Downtown sports bar is closing.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Blake Street Tavern, an award-winning sports hangout, bar and eatery popular among locals and tourists, will shut its doors in early April.

The tavern, which opened in 2003, has long been a favorite sports bar in Lower Downtown.

After years of celebrating sports and bringing the downtown community together, the tavern announced it is closing on April 9 "to enjoy one last Rockies homestand with everyone," according to Blake Street Tavern General Managers Shelley Majeres and Rhiannon Arriaga Mackenzie.

The tavern is located just a block away from Coors Field, home to the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies home opener is April 6.

