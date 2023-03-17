x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Guide

Blake Street Tavern to close doors in April after 20 years serving sports fans

It's not clear why the Lower Downtown sports bar is closing.

More Videos

DENVER — Blake Street Tavern, an award-winning sports hangout, bar and eatery popular among locals and tourists, will shut its doors in early April. 

The tavern, which opened in 2003, has long been a favorite sports bar in Lower Downtown.

After years of celebrating sports and bringing the downtown community together, the tavern announced it is closing on April 9 "to enjoy one last Rockies homestand with everyone," according to Blake Street Tavern General Managers Shelley Majeres and Rhiannon Arriaga Mackenzie.

The tavern is located just a block away from Coors Field, home to the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies home opener is April 6. 

Read the full story from the Denver Gazette here.

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out