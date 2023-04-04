Blippi is coming back to 2 Colorado cities

Blippi has become a sensation with more than 1 billion monthly views on YouTube.

DENVER — Children’s YouTube sensation Blippi is hitting the road for a new live show.

"Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" will make stops across North America in 2023.

The tour has two stops in Colorado: Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Sunday, Nov. 12, and Paramount Theatre in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. with pre-sales beginning Tuesday, April 4, at 12 p.m. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com for the Denver show and AXS.com for the Colorado Springs show.

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live.

“Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we’re excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before.”

Stevin John, the creator of Blippi, does not appear in the live show. For "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour," the character will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show, organizers said.

“It’s very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment.

“Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!”

Hey it's me, Blippi! We're having so much fun seeing you all over Canada & the U.S. 🤩 Don't worry, you can still see Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour all year long ☀ Visit https://t.co/ZikruVcl3L to see what city we're visiting near you!#BlippiOnTour #BlippiWonderfulWorldTour pic.twitter.com/gCmUJajbEP — Blippi On Tour (@BlippiOnTour) April 2, 2023

