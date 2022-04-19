Children’s YouTube sensation Blippi is coming to Colorado

The kid-friendly "Blippi the Musical" will play in Denver in May.

DENVER — Children’s YouTube sensation Blippi has announced additional cities on his 2022 tour, including a stop in Denver this summer.

"Blippi The Musical" will perform at Denver's Bellco Theatre on Sunday, May 8.

The vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character will leap from the screen to the stage for "an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing, and meeting amazing new friends onstage" in the new musical.

A performance at Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 8. Tickets for "Blippi The Musical" are on sale now at AXS.com.

In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with over 34 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month.

Stevin John, the creator, writer and creative force of Blippi, does not appear in the live show. In the musical, the character will be played by professional stage performers selected by Stevin John.

"I won't be on the road, but I am obviously extremely involved with the whole process," said John to Billboard Magazine.

Tour organizers say Blippi has taught millions of kids colors, letters, how to count, and more. Children across the world have quickly taken to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.

