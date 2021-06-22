Navy's Blue Angels book return to northern Colorado after 19-year break

The Blue Angels make their first transition to a new aircraft in 35 years in 2021.

LOVELAND, Colo. — In their first appearance in northern Colorado since 2002, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline The Great Colorado Air Show this October.

The team will fly its new aircraft, the F/A-18 Super Hornet, on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland.

Tickets for the October air show are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday, July 6 and will be sold online at GreatColoradoAirShow.com. Tickets will not be available onsite during show days.

"We are thrilled to have the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in Colorado," said Jim Breen, president of The Air Show Network. "They are one of the most exciting jet demonstration teams in the country and with their new F/A-18 Super Hornet it is sure to be a great air show."

The Blue Angels' are making their first transition in aircraft in 35 years, said the airshow's producer The Airshow Network. The newer F/A-18 Super Hornet is 25-percent larger than their predecessor jet.

"The Northern Colorado Regional Airport is excited to host The Great Colorado Air Show and the precision U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team, showcasing aviation thorough a partnership with one of the industry’s most prominent air show management teams," said Jason R. Licon, airport director. "Event planning is well underway to ensure that the communities and visitors are provided with a safe, accessible, and overall high quality air show experience."

For more information on tickets and parking, visit The Great Colorado Air Show's website at GreatColoradoAirShow.com.

