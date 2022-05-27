Colorado high school musical theatre celebrated at Bobby G Awards

The Bobby G Awards are the Tony's of high school musical theatre in Colorado.

DENVER — The best in Colorado high school musical theatre were honored Thursday night at the 8th annual Bobby G Awards.

After a 2020 virtual celebration and a 2021 hiatus, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) welcomed the ceremony back to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

The Bobby G Awards honor Colorado students and educators in the areas of performance, design, direction, choreography, musical direction, orchestration, technical production, and overall production excellence.

This year, 41 participating productions were evaluated in 18 Colorado counties.

More than 3,500 students were evaluated, 552 of which participated in workshops held by DCPA Teaching Artists. Out of the 41 participating schools, 29 received nominations, said DCPA.

"This has been such an exciting year coming back to live high school musical theater," said Claudia Carson, DCPA Teaching Artist and Bobby G Awards Program Manager. "What has truly stood out in all the productions is the fresh energy and joy that I have experienced attending productions. They have been filled with heart! I am truly humbled to experience the amazing work and talent of the students both on and off the stage and the educators/directors."

Winners and Nominees List

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

"Sister Act," Overland High School

"9 to 5 The Musical," Chaparral High School

"Anastasia," Lakewood High School

"Into the Woods," Littleton High School

"Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Thomas Beeker, Harold Hill, "The Music Man," Frederick High School

Noah Schuster, Dmitry, "Anastasia," Lakewood High School

Ben Sparling, Oliver Warbucks, "Annie," Lutheran High School

Miguel Castillo, Jack Kelly, "Newsies," Ralston Valley High School

Tyler Cox, Seymour Krelborn, "Little Shop of Horrors," Windsor High School

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Madison Manning, Delores Van Cartier, "Sister Act," Overland High School

Olivia Schwab, Doralee Rhodes, "9 to 5 The Musical," Chaparral High School

Morgan Fritzler, Anastasia, "Anastasia," Lakewood High School

Georgia Lawrence, Lady Larkin, "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School

Ella Plourde, Dowager Empress, "Anastasia," Valor Christian High School

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (tie)

Kai Symons, Charlie Davenport, "Annie Get Your Gun," Palisade High School

Christopher Ryan, Josh/Motorwise Guy, "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School

Neko Daniels, Paul, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts

Eli Brandt, Rooster, "Annie," Fort Collins High School

Micah Wittler, Marcellus Washburn, "The Music Man," Frederick High School

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Ava Hillbrand, Torrey, "Freaky Friday," Glenwood Springs High School

Gracie Woo, Connie, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts

Ella Zubieni, Yente, "Fiddler on the Roof," Eaglecrest High School

Maya Thomas, Les, "Newsies," Ralston Valley High School

Sabrina Thigpen, JoJo, "Seussical," Vista PEAK Preparatory

Outstanding Performance by a Chorus

"The Addams Family," Arvada West High School

"9 to 5 The Musical," Chaparral High School

"MAMMA MIA!," Cherry Creek High School

"Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School

"Little Shop of Horrors," Regis Jesuit High School

Rising Star

Addison Cain, Alice Beineke, "The Addams Family," Central High School (Grand Junction)

Hazel Kachline, Maggie, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts

Chloe Way, Fletcher, "Freaky Friday," Glenwood Springs High School

Diego Fleetwood, Pablo, "Sister Act," Overland High School

Jada Smith-Lopez, Sour Kangaroo, "Seussical," Vista PEAK Preparatory

Outstanding Achievement in Choreography

Christy Inama, Georgia Lawrence and Riana McHugh, "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School

Karleen Quackenbush and Stephanie Dobbins, "The Addams Family," Arvada West High School

Lindsey Solano, "MAMMA MIA!," Brighton High School

Terrell Davis, Amelia Hoffman and Taylor McCann, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts

Tobi Johnson-Compton and Madison Manning, "Sister Act," Overland High School

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Talia Liccardello and Audrey DeMoulin, "Into the Woods," Littleton High School

Lindsey Welsh, "The Addams Family," Arvada West High School

Andy Ray, "Sister Act," Overland High School

Josh Belk and Christy Inama, "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School

Taylor Gilman and Amairani Chacon, "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School

Outstanding Achievement in Hair and Make-Up Design

Kaylie Bookout, Josie Lessig and Jessica Nelson, "The Little Mermaid," Faith Christian Academy

Sophia Trey, "Fiddler on the Roof," Eaglecrest High School

Kristina Livingston, Tiffany Neely and Lelia Thompson, "Mary Poppins," Montezuma-Cortez High School

Christy Inama and Emily Osborn, "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School

Kari Armstrong, Shannyn Knudsen, Zara Okresek and Maeve Schinkel, "The Little Mermaid," Poudre High School

Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design

Kylie Good and Virgil Lindt, "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School

Jane Archuleta, Shyla Eberhart and Gabbie Frohman, "MAMMA MIA!," Brighton High School

Ashley Brennan, Katelyn Brennan, Sadie Brner and Alexander Tucker, "Freaky Friday," Glenwood Springs High School

Nick Hopper, Talia Liccardello and Hannah Matteo, "Into the Woods," Littleton High School

Marley Albright and Mari Iannone, "The Wizard of Oz," Ponderosa High School

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra

"Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School

"The Addams Family," Central High School (Grand Junction)

"9 to 5 The Musical," Chaparral High School

"Into the Woods," Littleton High School

"Little Shop of Horrors," Regis Jesuit High School

Outstanding Achievement in Musical Direction

Erin Pettitt, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts

Shanti Gruber, "Freaky Friday," Glenwood Springs High School

Chris Loesel, "Annie," Lutheran High School

Nathan Johnson, Nathanael Leavitt, Marty Magehee and Jenny Timmons, "Anastasia," Valor Christian High School

Jennifer Grice, Jerrod Griebel and Amy Murphy, "Little Shop of Horrors," Windsor High School

Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design

Jennifer Barclay, Jolene Brumm and Taryn Mitchell, "Beauty and the Beast," Elizabeth High School

Payton Berland, "The Addams Family," Arvada West High School

Molly Arndt, Jaden Dionido and Natalie Martinez, "Guys and Dolls," Castle View High School

Xyla Daugele, Maddie Piatz and Jada Sherrill, "The Wizard of Oz," Ponderosa High School

Joy Lopez, Anyeli Gonzalez Parra, Willow Stephenson, Grace Secora and Paloma Tapia, "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School

Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design

Ian Bild and Sara Sachs, "Sister Act," Overland High School

Haley Casten, Olivia Diedrich, Ella Lang, Rob Scott and Julia Slagle, "Guys and Dolls," Castle View High School

Brandon PT Davis, Ean Rains and Katelyn Reed, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts

Lauryn Glenn and Richard Merkling, "Little Shop of Horrors," Regis Jesuit High School

Gage Jakl and Kory Jensen, "Seussical," Vista PEAK Preparatory

Special Achievement Awards

Special Achievement in Sound Lead: Kelly Whitehead, "MAMMA MIA!," Brighton High School

Kelly Whitehead, "MAMMA MIA!," Brighton High School Special Achievement in Creating a Theatre Culture of Inclusivity : Jennifer Bryner, "Chicago," Broomfield High School

: Jennifer Bryner, "Chicago," Broomfield High School Special Achievement in Costume Lead: Isabel Anderson, "Annie," Fort Collins High School

