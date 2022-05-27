Colorado high school musical theatre celebrated at Bobby G Awards

DENVER — The best in Colorado high school musical theatre were honored Thursday night at the 8th annual Bobby G Awards.
After a 2020 virtual celebration and a 2021 hiatus, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) welcomed the ceremony back to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.
The Bobby G Awards honor Colorado students and educators in the areas of performance, design, direction, choreography, musical direction, orchestration, technical production, and overall production excellence.
This year, 41 participating productions were evaluated in 18 Colorado counties.
More than 3,500 students were evaluated, 552 of which participated in workshops held by DCPA Teaching Artists. Out of the 41 participating schools, 29 received nominations, said DCPA.
"This has been such an exciting year coming back to live high school musical theater," said Claudia Carson, DCPA Teaching Artist and Bobby G Awards Program Manager. "What has truly stood out in all the productions is the fresh energy and joy that I have experienced attending productions. They have been filled with heart! I am truly humbled to experience the amazing work and talent of the students both on and off the stage and the educators/directors."
Winners and Nominees List
Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical
- "Sister Act," Overland High School
- "9 to 5 The Musical," Chaparral High School
- "Anastasia," Lakewood High School
- "Into the Woods," Littleton High School
- "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
- Thomas Beeker, Harold Hill, "The Music Man," Frederick High School
- Noah Schuster, Dmitry, "Anastasia," Lakewood High School
- Ben Sparling, Oliver Warbucks, "Annie," Lutheran High School
- Miguel Castillo, Jack Kelly, "Newsies," Ralston Valley High School
- Tyler Cox, Seymour Krelborn, "Little Shop of Horrors," Windsor High School
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
- Madison Manning, Delores Van Cartier, "Sister Act," Overland High School
- Olivia Schwab, Doralee Rhodes, "9 to 5 The Musical," Chaparral High School
- Morgan Fritzler, Anastasia, "Anastasia," Lakewood High School
- Georgia Lawrence, Lady Larkin, "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School
- Ella Plourde, Dowager Empress, "Anastasia," Valor Christian High School
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (tie)
- Kai Symons, Charlie Davenport, "Annie Get Your Gun," Palisade High School
- Christopher Ryan, Josh/Motorwise Guy, "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School
- Neko Daniels, Paul, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts
- Eli Brandt, Rooster, "Annie," Fort Collins High School
- Micah Wittler, Marcellus Washburn, "The Music Man," Frederick High School
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
- Ava Hillbrand, Torrey, "Freaky Friday," Glenwood Springs High School
- Gracie Woo, Connie, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts
- Ella Zubieni, Yente, "Fiddler on the Roof," Eaglecrest High School
- Maya Thomas, Les, "Newsies," Ralston Valley High School
- Sabrina Thigpen, JoJo, "Seussical," Vista PEAK Preparatory
Outstanding Performance by a Chorus
- "The Addams Family," Arvada West High School
- "9 to 5 The Musical," Chaparral High School
- "MAMMA MIA!," Cherry Creek High School
- "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School
- "Little Shop of Horrors," Regis Jesuit High School
Rising Star
- Addison Cain, Alice Beineke, "The Addams Family," Central High School (Grand Junction)
- Hazel Kachline, Maggie, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts
- Chloe Way, Fletcher, "Freaky Friday," Glenwood Springs High School
- Diego Fleetwood, Pablo, "Sister Act," Overland High School
- Jada Smith-Lopez, Sour Kangaroo, "Seussical," Vista PEAK Preparatory
Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
- Christy Inama, Georgia Lawrence and Riana McHugh, "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School
- Karleen Quackenbush and Stephanie Dobbins, "The Addams Family," Arvada West High School
- Lindsey Solano, "MAMMA MIA!," Brighton High School
- Terrell Davis, Amelia Hoffman and Taylor McCann, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts
- Tobi Johnson-Compton and Madison Manning, "Sister Act," Overland High School
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
- Talia Liccardello and Audrey DeMoulin, "Into the Woods," Littleton High School
- Lindsey Welsh, "The Addams Family," Arvada West High School
- Andy Ray, "Sister Act," Overland High School
- Josh Belk and Christy Inama, "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School
- Taylor Gilman and Amairani Chacon, "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School
Outstanding Achievement in Hair and Make-Up Design
- Kaylie Bookout, Josie Lessig and Jessica Nelson, "The Little Mermaid," Faith Christian Academy
- Sophia Trey, "Fiddler on the Roof," Eaglecrest High School
- Kristina Livingston, Tiffany Neely and Lelia Thompson, "Mary Poppins," Montezuma-Cortez High School
- Christy Inama and Emily Osborn, "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School
- Kari Armstrong, Shannyn Knudsen, Zara Okresek and Maeve Schinkel, "The Little Mermaid," Poudre High School
Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design
- Kylie Good and Virgil Lindt, "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School
- Jane Archuleta, Shyla Eberhart and Gabbie Frohman, "MAMMA MIA!," Brighton High School
- Ashley Brennan, Katelyn Brennan, Sadie Brner and Alexander Tucker, "Freaky Friday," Glenwood Springs High School
- Nick Hopper, Talia Liccardello and Hannah Matteo, "Into the Woods," Littleton High School
- Marley Albright and Mari Iannone, "The Wizard of Oz," Ponderosa High School
Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra
- "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School
- "The Addams Family," Central High School (Grand Junction)
- "9 to 5 The Musical," Chaparral High School
- "Into the Woods," Littleton High School
- "Little Shop of Horrors," Regis Jesuit High School
Outstanding Achievement in Musical Direction
- Erin Pettitt, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts
- Shanti Gruber, "Freaky Friday," Glenwood Springs High School
- Chris Loesel, "Annie," Lutheran High School
- Nathan Johnson, Nathanael Leavitt, Marty Magehee and Jenny Timmons, "Anastasia," Valor Christian High School
- Jennifer Grice, Jerrod Griebel and Amy Murphy, "Little Shop of Horrors," Windsor High School
Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design
- Jennifer Barclay, Jolene Brumm and Taryn Mitchell, "Beauty and the Beast," Elizabeth High School
- Payton Berland, "The Addams Family," Arvada West High School
- Molly Arndt, Jaden Dionido and Natalie Martinez, "Guys and Dolls," Castle View High School
- Xyla Daugele, Maddie Piatz and Jada Sherrill, "The Wizard of Oz," Ponderosa High School
- Joy Lopez, Anyeli Gonzalez Parra, Willow Stephenson, Grace Secora and Paloma Tapia, "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School
Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design
- Ian Bild and Sara Sachs, "Sister Act," Overland High School
- Haley Casten, Olivia Diedrich, Ella Lang, Rob Scott and Julia Slagle, "Guys and Dolls," Castle View High School
- Brandon PT Davis, Ean Rains and Katelyn Reed, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts
- Lauryn Glenn and Richard Merkling, "Little Shop of Horrors," Regis Jesuit High School
- Gage Jakl and Kory Jensen, "Seussical," Vista PEAK Preparatory
Special Achievement Awards
- Special Achievement in Sound Lead: Kelly Whitehead, "MAMMA MIA!," Brighton High School
- Special Achievement in Creating a Theatre Culture of Inclusivity: Jennifer Bryner, "Chicago," Broomfield High School
- Special Achievement in Costume Lead: Isabel Anderson, "Annie," Fort Collins High School
