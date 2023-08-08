Bobby Flay plans multiple Colorado burger restaurants

“Bobby’s Burgers is officially coming to Colorado,” said Chef Bobby Flay.

DENVER — A new national player is entering the Colorado burger scene.

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is coming to Colorado in a deal that will lead to the development of multiple locations throughout the Denver metro area.

Co-founded by chef Bobby Flay, Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay currently has six locations and several in the development pipeline.

"Bobby’s Burgers is officially coming to Colorado — This marks an exciting milestone for our brand as we venture into new areas like the city of Denver, known for its culinary vibrancy and food enthusiasts," Bobby Flay said. "We are confident that our diverse, hand-crafted menu made with only the highest quality ingredients will resonate with the tastes of Colorado's food-loving communities. We can't wait to welcome guests to our new locations."

Intelligration Capital BB, LLC, the licensing and franchising entity for Bobby's Burgers, announced a franchise deal for an initial 10 restaurants in Colorado.

Rogers Restaurant Group, from entrepreneurs Marc and Zach Rogers, will own and operate the new restaurants. Bobby’s Burgers said Rogers Restaurant Group is exploring the Denver market for its first location.

"Not only introducing the brand to a new market, the deal will debut Bobby’s Burgers’ second traditional, streetside restaurant model," Bobby’s Burgers said in a release. "The openings will bring an approachable Bobby Flay dining experience to all while maintaining a menu curated using only the highest quality ingredients."

"We were looking for the best burger concept to add to our growing portfolio as well as be a fit for our market, and after learning more about the brand, Bobby’s Burgers made perfect sense. I've always been inspired by Bobby Flay, so having the chance to offer our guests menu items he personally conceptualized and created is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity," Marc Rogers said.

Bobby’s Burgers features hand-crafted, chef-driven menu items including burgers, sides and shakes.

"The food itself is simply extraordinary - from the Crunchified burgers and tasty sides to crave-worthy milkshakes, every bite is infused with unique flavors. Bringing the brand to Denver was a no-brainer. Its convenience and approachability guarantee an exceptional experience for our guests," said Zach Rogers.

"From an operational perspective, the streamlined processes and flexible setup ensure efficiency in both front and back of house, allowing us to serve made-to-order food in mere minutes. As we identify the perfect first location, we're thrilled to be the first to introduce Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay to Denver."

"Bobby’s Burgers stands out in the competitive burger segment through the unparalleled hand-crafted menu, conceived and executed by chef, Bobby Flay," said Michael McGill, President of ICBB. "In a fast casual format, guests will savor an exceptional, top-tier dining experience with unmatched quality. Colorado has been a prime target for us since launching our franchise initiative, and we are delighted to see it materialize.

"Marc, Zach and their team perfectly embody the type of franchisee we seek to join our brand, and we eagerly anticipate their contribution in Bobby's Burgers expansion throughout Denver. Most importantly, we can't wait for them to indulge Colorado's guests with our delectable, crave-worthy menu and mouthwatering burgers."

