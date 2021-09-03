Bolder Boulder to be re-imagined, held in multiple cities in 2021

Five Front Range cities will be hosting socially-distanced running events in lieu of the traditional Memorial Day race.

BOULDER, Colo. — The ongoing pandemic means Colorado's long-distance runners again won't be able to experience the 10K Bolder Boulder this year, at least not in its traditional form.

The race, which is normally held on the streets of Boulder on Memorial Day, will instead be held all Memorial Day weekend at multiple locations.

Race Director Cliff Bosley said the five "Bolder on the Run" locations will have courses where participants can reserve a time block on Saturday, Sunday or Monday and run socially-distanced races.

The sites will be in Broomfield, Erie, Littleton, Firestone and Loveland. Race organizers will allow half the number of people permitted under the COVID dial for each location, Bosley said.

Runners will be timed, and medals will be awarded to the top racers overall and by age group, according to Bosley.

Bosley said there has been almost a daily conversation over the last 12 months about how to get back to running in person and what that would look like.

And although the COVID-19 vaccines are offering a light at the end of the tunnel, Bosley said, the time is not right to put on the race.

Bosley said the Bolder Boulder's companion event, the FORTitude 10K in Fort Collins, is looking promising for Labor Day. He said he expects to have a better sense of the fate of that race in the next 60 days.

Above video from 2019: 3-year-old runs the Bolder Boulder.

