'Book of Mormon' announces ticket lottery

DENVER — The national tour of the hit Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon" is back in the Mile High City.

The winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, "The Book of Mormon" is returning to play the Buell Theatre in Denver from Wednesday, June 21, through Sunday, July 2.

With a book, music and lyrics by "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and "Frozen" songwriter and Academy Award winner Robert Lopez, the musical comedy always plays to packed crowds when in Denver.

"The Book of Mormon" previously performed in Denver in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018.

Tour organizers announced a limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each through an online lottery system for the performances at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Here's how to enter:

Make a Lucky Seat account and select your perferred shows.

If you enter, be sure to keep an eye on your email around 11 a.m. on the dates listed below to find out if you won.

Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets.

Fans who have been selected can then purchase up to two tickets at $25 each.

Lottery schedule:

Performances on June 21-25 Entries must be received by June 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Performances on June 27 – July 2 Entries must be received by June 23 at 10:30 a.m.



A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. In other cities, the lottery has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances.

