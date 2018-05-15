Take a tour of Aurora’s brewery scene this summer and get rewarded with a prize courtesy Aurora Public Libraries.

The 2018 Aurora Craft Brews Tour, now in its third year, features eight area breweries that will stamp a Library passport book when you buy a pint this summer.

Get a stamp from four participating breweries and you’ll be rewarded with a commemorative glass. Score eight punches on the passport and you’ll get a growler.

2018 Aurora Craft Brews Tour

To start, pick up a passport at any Aurora Library Public Location or download one here.

Then, visit any of the participating breweries and purchase a pint to receive a stamp.

The tours runs from May 1 to October 31. Prizes can be redeemed at all Aurora Public Library locations through November 7 (while supplies last).

A look at participating breweries:

Cheluna Brewing Company, 2501 Dallas St.

Comrade Brewing Company, 7667 E. Iliff Ave.

Dry Dock Brewing Company, 15120 E. Hampden Ave. and 2801 Tower Road.

Haykin Family Cider, 12001 E. 33rd Ave. Unit D

Launch Pad Brewery, 884 S. Buckley Road

Peak to Peak Taproom, 16701 E. Iliff Ave.

Two22 Brew, 4550 S. Reservoir Road

Ursula Brewery, 2101 N. Ursula St. #10

In addition to the tour, some of the breweries are putting on special events throughout the summer– like Disney Trivia at Launch Pad on May 16, Craft Night at Peak to Peak on May 21 and Book Scene at Cheluna on June 10.

Organizers say during the first two summers, more than 1,200 people completed the tour and more than 5,000 have picked up passports.

“It has been exciting to see this many people engaged on our tour for the last couple of years,” said Megan Ellis, outreach and programming coordinator for the Aurora Public Library.

The idea behind the tour is to support local breweries while reintroducing people to public libraries and their offerings in the digital age.

