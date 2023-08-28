How to get an e-bike rebate in Boulder in September

Boulder is opening its second round of e-bike vouchers to help pay for part of the cost of a new electric bicycle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder will once again be offering vouchers to help discount the cost of owning a new electronic bicycle.

Boulder is opening its second round of e-bike vouchers to Boulder residents from Wednesday at 9 a.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m.

Discounts range from $300 to $1,400 depending on the type of voucher selected. The previous distribution of vouchers in Boulder occurred in July.

Residents over the age of 18 can register online. Voucher recipients will be chosen by random selection.

Boulder has two types of vouchers: standard and income-qualified, with different discount amounts for e-bikes and e-cargo bikes, including adaptive e-bikes. Income-qualified recipients can receive an additional $200 voucher for safety equipment, such as bike helmets, locks, lights and child seats.

Registrants are also asked to participate in questionnaires to help Boulder understand how the incentives have impacted travel habits. Boulder staff will review learnings from the two rounds of vouchers and share the results in 2024.

The e-bike incentives are funded by Boulder's Climate Tax and supported by a partnership with nonprofit Community Cycles.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.