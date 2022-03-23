Boyd Lake State Park’s boating season opens this week

More boat ramps at Colorado State Parks will open in the coming weeks.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Spring has arrived in Colorado and another state park is ready for boating.

Boyd Lake State Park in Loveland kicks off its spring-summer season by opening its boat ramp at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 25, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has announced.

The current water level at Boyd Lake is 50 feet and the courtesy dock will be installed by Friday’s opening.

Boyd Lake has two boat ramps:

The main, six-lane boat ramp is located by the marina.

A two-lane ramp is located further north at Heron Cove, where non-motorized and personal watercraft can be launched.

It’s aquatic nuisance species (ANS) inspection station hours will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the remainder of March, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in April and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May 1 through Labor Day. It is located at the marina.

The ANS decontamination site at Boyd Lake is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Boyd Lake’s park office is currently open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and available for boat registrations.

Earlier this week CPW announced North Sterling State Park in Sterling will open to boating at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 26.



Boyd Lake State Park is a water-sports haven for northern Colorado, said CPW. The lake lies at the western-most edge of the plains at the foot of snow-capped Long’s Peak and the mountains of the Continental Divide.

All types of watercraft (ski boats, fishing boats, jet skis, sailboats, canoes, paddleboards) use Boyd Lake’s 1,700 surface-acres of water.

CPW reminds boaters to check their vessel has all of the required safety items on board and is ready for inspection:

Clean all mud, plants or animals from the hull of your boat.

Drain all of the water from the boat, live well and lower unit of the engine.

Dry the boat and contents before the next launch.

Check for your life jackets and other safety equipment.

Inspect your boat prior to launch.

Have your boat plugs.

Boyd Lake is a popular spot with both shoreline and boat anglers. CPW said the lake offers quality fishing for walleye, white bass, catfish and trout:

Walleye - Fish any rock structure when water temps are 45-55°F. Later, fish are scattered but tube jigs, lindy rigs, triple ripples, are good choices.

White Bass - Follow the birds! The white bass will be chasing shad! Use silver Kastmasters or another shad imitation. Often attracted to flows when the reservoir is filling (especially at 40-52°F).

Largemouth Bass - Bass fishing can be frustrating given the limited amount of structure. Try rock rip-rap areas with crayfish imitations.

Channel Catfish - Best baits are cut shad or chicken liver. Night fishing is best.

Learn more about boating, camping or other outdoor activities at Colorado State Parks at cpw.state.co.us.

