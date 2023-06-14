122 vintage cars roll into Breckenridge

The Model A Ford Club of Colorado is hosting a tour that has brought Model A cars from 22 states to Colorado.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A lot of cars roll into Breckenridge this time of year, but Mike Laurita is proud to have one of the oldest.

“They are some really nice-looking cars, all 1928 through 1931 Fords,” said Mike Laurita, president of the Model A Ford Club of Colorado.

For the first time in 14 years, the club is hosting a High County Tour in Breckenridge with 122 Model A cars rambling into town from 22 states.

“Many of these cars drove from Texas or California,” said Laurita “I know someone who was driving from Kentucky or Virginia.”

The tour lasts a week and includes trips over several of Colorado’s most scenic mountain passes and draws a lot of attention.

“It is an unusual event and everyone who sees them just lights up,” said Laurita. “It’s fun you honk your horn at them and wave and everyone has a blast.”

The cars are some of the rarest in the country costing anywhere between $12,000 and $50,000. Most have been restored and still drive as they did in the late 1920s and early 1930s.

"They are fun to drive, but there’s no power steering, no power brakes, no power windows, no radio, no nothing,” said Laurita.

