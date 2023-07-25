Roy Kent of 'Ted Lasso' is coming to Colorado

DENVER — Brett Goldstein has added Colorado to his first live stand-up tour.
The two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, writer and director will bring his "The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour" to Denver on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Goldstein has won two Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Roy Kent on the comedy series "Ted Lasso." He recently appeared as Hercules in "Thor: Love and Thunder."
Goldstein's first live tour will visit Colorado, Oregon, New York, California, Minnesota, Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts.
Tickets will be available on presale Wednesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. followed by the general on sale Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and brettgoldsteintour.com
Second Best Night of Your Life Tour
- Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 - Denver, CO - Buell Theatre
- Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre
- Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Northrop Memorial Auditorium
- Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Safe Credit Union Convention Center
- Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre*
- Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre*
- Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre*
- Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall
- Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
*Not a Live Nation Date
