Roy Kent of 'Ted Lasso' is coming to Colorado

The two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, writer and director will appear in Colorado.

DENVER — Brett Goldstein has added Colorado to his first live stand-up tour.

The two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, writer and director will bring his "The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour" to Denver on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Goldstein has won two Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Roy Kent on the comedy series "Ted Lasso." He recently appeared as Hercules in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Goldstein's first live tour will visit Colorado, Oregon, New York, California, Minnesota, Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts. 

Tickets will be available on presale Wednesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. followed by the general on sale Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and brettgoldsteintour.com

Second Best Night of Your Life Tour

  • Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 - Denver, CO - Buell Theatre
  • Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre
  • Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Northrop Memorial Auditorium
  • Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Safe Credit Union Convention Center
  • Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre*
  • Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre*
  • Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre*
  • Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall
  • Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

*Not a Live Nation Date

Credit: AP
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Jason Sudeikis, from left, James Lance, Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein in a scene from "Ted Lasso." (Colin Hutton/Apple TV+ via AP)
Credit: AP
Jason Sudeikis, fourth from left, who plays the title character in the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso”, speaks as he joins White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, third from left, and fellow cast members, from left, Toheeb Jimoh, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, and Brendan Hunt, during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: Apple TV+
Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis star as the coaches of AFC Richmond in "Ted Lasso," season three.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Brett Goldstein arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)


