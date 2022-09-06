'Bridgerton' formal ball to open in Denver this fall

A new experience is designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of the Netflix drama 'Bridgerton.'

DENVER — Coloradans will soon be transported to England's Regency-era London in a new immersive experience.

"The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience" will make its Denver debut at a location to be announced on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The experience features immersive rooms, including a visit to Madame Delacroix's modiste, a stop at an underground painting studio, and a visit with the Queen to try and win Her Majesty's favor.

Organizers said attendees to the ball will see a live performance from a string quartet playing the Netflix show's soundtrack and will interact with high society aristocratic characters.

The 90-minute experience is only for those 16 and older and the dress code is "creative formal" with attendees encouraged to wear regency-inspired outfits.

The waitlist to purchase tickets is now open, with tickets starting at $45 per person.

"Shondaland effortlessly transported 'Bridgerton' viewers into a reimagined Regency-era London, capturing hearts around the globe as fans connected with every aspect of the series from its delightful characters and the superb actors who brought them to life, to the costume design and art and set direction to the soundtrack," said Netflix's Head of Experiences Greg Lombardo.

"We’ve partnered with Fever on 'The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience' to create a similarly unique fan experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of Bridgerton and bring this world to them wherever they are," Lombardo said.

The "The Queen's Ball" has previously been held in Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago, Atlanta, and Montreal.

"At Shondaland we are breaking the boundaries of storytelling by providing our global audiences with curated experiences that go beyond the traditional avenues of content consumption," Sandie Bailey, Shondaland’s Chief Design and Digital Media Officer, said. "Partnering with Fever and Netflix allows us to bring to life Regency era England for fans across the globe in an immersive experience unlike any other. We are excited to continue entertaining and engaging with 'Bridgerton' fans on and off the screen."

