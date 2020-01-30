DENVER — The Broadway adaptation of Harper’s Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird is coming to Denver next year.

The new play based on the classic novel will be performed at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House from July 13 to Aug. 1, 2021.

The stage adaption was written by playwright Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Newsroom). It will be directed by Bartlett Sher and star Emmy-Award winner Richard Thomas in the role of Atticus Finch.

Information on ticket sales will be announced at a later date, according to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA).

Set in Alabama in 1934, Lee's classic story of racial injustice and childhood innocence has sold 45 million copies worldwide. 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of its publication.

According to the DCPA, Sorkin's stage adaption of To Kill a Mockingbird holds the title of the most successful American play in Broadway history.

Since performances began on Nov. 1, 2018, DCPA said the show has not played to an empty seat.

The Denver dates were announced Thursday as part of a national tour of the play that starts August 2020 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.

The play is set to open at London’s Gielgud Theatre in May 2020.

RELATED: Colorado Ballet announces 2020-21 season

RELATED: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: January 31-February 2

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide