Bruce Campbell film festival coming to legendary Colorado hotel

Bruce Campbell and Ted Raimi will be at the multi-night event.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Colorado will host a film festival salute to actor, writer, producer and director Bruce Campbell.

The multi-night BruceFest will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.

Best known for his role as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" franchise, Campbell will be joined at the intimate festival by actor Ted Raimi and 350 fans.

BruceFest organizers said that in addition to movie screenings with live commentary, the festival will have game rooms, photo and autograph opportunities, a cosplay costume contest, scavenger hunt and altered reality game and a Sam Raimi Prop Collection.

The first 200 tickets sold will receive a free copy of "Evil Dead: The Game - Deluxe Edition."

Tucked away in the Rocky Mountains, the Stanley Hotel is known for inspiring Stephen King’s "The Shining" and incidents of haunted happenings.

