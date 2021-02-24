Newly-renovated Budweiser Events Center awaits return of fans

The Colorado Eagles host their first home game on Wednesday against the Ontario Reign.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch will have some new features when it reopens to the public this year.

The upgrades to the Loveland arena will include a new state-of-the-art sound system, NHL-quality acrylic hockey glass and a new hockey sideboard system that aims to reduce injuries to players.

“We recognized an opportunity to revitalize the fan experience and made a decision to use the time we had to improve,” said Keller Taylor, District General Manager for Spectra Venue Management. “Optimizing safety and event quality will be our top priorities upon re-open.”

Although the date to reopen to fans is unclear, events are returning to Budweiser Events Center. The Colorado Eagles host their first home game without fans on Wednesday, Feb. 24 against the Ontario Reign.

Larimer County has approved the following renovations which will cost roughly $420,000:

L-Acoustics A10 Series Loudspeaker - $300,000

Athletica Sports Systems Acrylic Glass - $100,000

Crystaplex SoftCap® rail system - $20,000

“2020 wasn’t what any of us were anticipating, but by remaining productive, we’re ecstatic we’ll be able to re-open to our community with a higher caliber venue," said Chris Ashby, The Ranch Campus Director.

Budweiser Events Center said the L-Acoustics sound system will focus on even coverage over the audience listening area and will feature the addition of subwoofer arrays for added impact to the audio system.

The previous sound system was installed during initial building construction over 16 years ago and had limits in listener range, quality, and capability, said arena officials.

The arena's new ice hockey glass will offer better visibility, flexibility, and durability than the previously used glass.

The SoftCap dasher rail system will reduce the likelihood and potential severity of injury to players, by providing a more forgiving surface at the caprail location of the boards, said Budweiser Events Center.

