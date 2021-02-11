300 monarch butterflies released in Butterfly Pavilion

The iconic and popular orange-and-black butterfly will be honored all November at Butterfly Pavilion.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Butterfly Pavilion has announced the return of one of its most beloved events.

Monarch Magic opened Monday with a release of more than 300 monarch butterflies in the Butterfly Pavilion's Wings of Tropics butterfly conservatory.

Throughout November, visitors can walk among hundreds monarch butterflies within a tropical landscape filled with exotic blooms.

Butterfly Pavilion said it hopes to share with visitors the vital role monarch butterflies have in sustaining a healthy eco-system that is necessary for the survival of all life on earth.

Monarch butterflies are easily recognized by their large, vibrant orange wings. Unlike their wild counterparts the monarchs at Butterfly Pavilion are bred under human care and are not able to complete the annual migration.

The Butterfly Pavilion's Monarch Magic will be open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. through Nov. 30. Online recommendations are highly recommended at Butterflies.org.

