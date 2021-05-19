Colorado's most-famous tarantula returns to Butterfly Pavilion

Rosie has been held by over 3 million guests over the last 25 years.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Rosie is back.

Colorado's Butterfly Pavilion has announced Rosie the Chilean rose hair tarantula will be back crawling on guests' hands starting May 28, 2021.

Guests over the age of three can hold Rosie, who has been held by over three million guests over the last 25 years of operation, according to Butterfly Pavilion.

“When we’ve asked guests what we could do to improve their Butterfly Pavilion visit during the pandemic, ‘Bring back Rosie’ was the number one answer,” said Patrick Tennyson, Butterfly Pavilion President and CEO. “Kids love holding Rosie, in many cases creating a lifelong connection to environmental conservation. The Return of Rosie is one of the first signs that this summer, things will start returning to normal.”

Butterfly Pavilion said it has worked with state and local health departments to ensure families have a fun, safe visit with Rosie.

In addition to bringing Rosie back, Butterfly Pavilion announced they will extend their operating hours to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this summer starting May 28 through Sept. 6, 2021. Masks will continue to be required.

Rosie the Chilean rose hair tarantula 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Rosie comes from the Atacama Desert in Chile.

According to Butterfly Pavilion, Chilean rose hair tarantulas live in a burrow under the ground, which is cool and safe. Because rose hair tarantulas are used to living in a dark, quiet burrow, they are very gentle animals and make for a great ambassador for arachnids.

For more information, please visit www.butterflies.org/visit/visitor-information.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.