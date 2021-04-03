First Colorado school district adds electric bus to its fleet

The Blue Bird Vision Electric replaces a 30-year-old diesel bus that was scrapped last year.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) has its first all-electric school bus.

The school district took delivery of the new Blue Bird Vision bus on Wednesday. BVSD said it is the first school district in Colorado to add an electric bus to its fleet.

The 71-passenger Blue Bird Vision is a more clean, efficient, and more environmentally sustainable version of a conventionally-fueled 71-passenger yellow bus.

"We are thrilled about the arrival of the electric bus and look forward to putting it through the paces as a showcase of cleaner, cheaper, and healthier student transportation," said Landon Hilliard, BVSD Alternative Transportation Coordinator.

> Above video: BVSD looks for classroom monitors.

BVSD said the new bus has a travel range of 120 miles powered by a 160 kWh battery package and will be the workhouse of its fleet.

With zero-tailpipe emissions, the bus will contribute to meeting climate and clean air goals of BVSD’s Sustainability Management System.

The district said that the bus will be charged at the Boulder Transportation Center, which was constructed through the 2014 Bond program and opened in 2019.

The bus purchase was made possible with federal funds through the ALT Fuels Colorado program of the Regional Air Quality Council, according to BVSD.

Per the grant agreement, the Blue Bird Vision Electric replaces a 30-year-old diesel bus that was scrapped last year at a Denver metal recycler.

