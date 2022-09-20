Cafe Rio opening new locations in Denver area

The first Cafe Rio Mexican Grill opened in 1997 in Southern Utah.

DENVER — The home of Sweet Pork Barbacoa has announced it will open two new locations in Colorado this fall.

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill plans to open new restaurants in Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch, bringing its total to 10 locations in Colorado.

A grand opening for a restaurant at 9531 East Arapahoe Road, near Interstate 25, will be held Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. Cafe Rio said the first 100 dine-in customers will receive free gifts and an additional 100 will win a free meal. Chips and salsa or chips and queso will also be offered for $1.99.

The Highlands Ranch location at 9215 South Broadway, near East Highlands Ranch Parkway, is planning a December opening.

The first Cafe Rio opened in Southern Utah in 1997 before expanding to Colorado in 2010.

"We’re thrilled to be opening two new locations in Colorado where we’ve been part of the greater Denver community for over 12 years," Cafe Rio CEO Steve Vaughan said. "With these openings, we’ll be able to offer more locations to Coloradans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods."

Cafe Rio is known for its full menu of burritos, salads, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and Sweet Pork Barbacoa.

