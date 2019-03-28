DENVER — The Cinderella story has fallen, and fans might be talking about just how tight one match was for years to come.

But, at the conclusion of 24 hours of intense Instagram voting, the once 32 team Colorado Madness has been reduced to the Elite Eight. And this is where the hard choices must be made. Help be a part of history in the 9NEWSDenver Instagram story starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

RELATED: Round 2: Bracket-busting Cinderella stories emerge in Colorado Madness

RELATED: VOTE: There shall be only one winner in 9NEWS Colorado Madness bracket challenge

Here’s a look at the latest bracket, with scores from the previous matchups. Below, you’ll find analysis from the sole member of the selection committee.

Big Blue Bear vs. the Stanley Hotel

Allison Sylte, KUSA

Following a close battle against blue rival Blucifer, it seemed like the Big Blue Bear didn’t have much to give against its ironic Sweet 16 opponent, the 16th Street Mall. And indeed, this downtown Denver tourist attraction had emerged as something of a Cinderella story after handily defeating the higher-seeded Casa Bonita in the first round.

But, this story came to an end for the 16th Street Mall, which – despite having a Chili’s – proved to be no match for the gentle gaze of a giant blue piece of public art.

And now, that Big Blue Bear must turn its attention to another worthy rival: the Stanley Hotel, which sailed through matchups against Denver International Airport and Interstate 25. In fact, one could argue that the Big Blue Bear is the Estes Park icon’s first real test of the tournament.

This begs the question: Can the allure of “The Shining” be enough to defeat something that’s just plain cute? Colorado will find out at 3:59 p.m. on Friday.

Skiing vs. dogs

Allison Sylte, KUSA

Could this matchup determine the ultimate winner of Colorado Madness? After all, if you’ve ever sat in I-70 traffic, you know that people love skiing. But, if you’ve ever scrolled through a Coloradan’s Instagram feed, you know that we also love our dogs.

Skiing enters this matchup following a very testing rivalry game with Pikes Peak, which it barely beat by a margin of 51-49. Has this proven that skiing is stronger than it thought? Or will it be exhausted in a battle against the heavily-favored dogs, which many pundits still believe could take it all?

Red Rocks vs. Green Chili

Allison Sylte, KUSA

Green chili enters the Elite Eight following what some may have dubbed a surprise victory against Boulder, a college town known for its affinity for imbibing something that makes this Colorado staple taste even better (if you’re curious, marijuana did not make the Colorado Madness bracket because it chose to pursue the NBA draft instead).

But, can the admitted tastiness of green chili be enough to overcome Colorado’s favorite concert venue? Red Rocks has sailed through the first two rounds, blowing out both Coors Field and Peyton Manning. Will cockiness be its downfall, or will the momentum continue into the Final Four?

Craft beer vs. Dinger

Allison Sylte, KUSA

Most Rockies fans have never had to choose between craft beer and Dinger, as you can imbibe the state’s favorite beverage while watching the antics of the state’s favorite mascot. That will change on Thursday afternoon when the purple dinosaur and surprise fan favorite of the tournament finds itself up against the bubbly beverage that just beat Colfax Avenue itself.

Indeed, the Dinger victory over Subarus wasn’t a given, but he doesn’t get a break in the Elite Eight. Craft beer, by contrast, blew out Colfax – its last opponent and one that was expected in some circles to at least make the Final Four. But, is time up for microbrews? We’ll find out soon enough.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS