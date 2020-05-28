List: Canceled summer fairs and festivals in Colorado

Here's a sampling of what you won't be able to do in the Centennial State this summer.

COLORADO, USA — It's going to be a different kind of summer in Colorado.

Festivals, fairs, parades and concerts have been postponed or canceled across the Centennial State in 2020.

Here's a sampling of what you won't be able to do this summer:

May

Beaver Creek has canceled Blues, Brews & BBQ and Craft Beer Festival for summer 2020.

For the first time in 41 years, the Bolder Boulder will be raced on Labor Day instead of Memorial Day.

Buena Vista's annual kickoff-to-summer celebration will be a virtual event this year.

Denver Arts Festival has been canceled and moved to 2021.

Denver's one-day music festival of rock has been postponed until further notice.

The Lion King had been scheduled to perform at the Buell Theatre in Denver from May 13 to June 14, but instead has been postponed.

The three-day art festival in Estes Park has been canceled in 2020.

The 19th annual Festival of the Brewpubs at Arapahoe Basin has been canceled.

The annual Denver Five Points Jazz Festival was presented in a virtual format in 2020.

Downtown Grand Junction and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission have canceled the 2020 Grand Junction Off-Road + Downtown Music Festival.

Spring NCAA sports have been canceled, but the Junior College (JUCO) World Series has dates set for next year: May 29 - June 5, 2021.

The MeadowGrass Music Festival has been postponed until 2021.

The Mexico and Colombia soccer match, scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at Empower Field at Mile High was canceled.

Historic South Gaylord Street's Kickoff to Summer has been postponed indefinitely.

The annual Taste of Creede Festival of Fine Arts & Dining has been moved to Memorial Day weekend 2021.

The 45th annual Territory Days festival in Colorado Springs has been canceled.

The Rialto Theater’s regular 2020 summer season has been canceled.

For the first time in 40 years, Water World will not open for the summer season.

June

The City of Aurora's 2020 Buskers, Brews & BBQ event has been cancelled.

Grand County's 18th annual Blues From The Top Music Festival has been canceled.

Fort Collins' 31st annual Colorado Brewers' Festival has been canceled. There is a possibility the event could return in autumn 2020.

Palisade's Colorado Lavender Festival has been canceled this summer and will focus on creating a great event in June 2021.

The Colorado Shakespeare Festival has postponed its entire 2020 summer season until 2021.

Colorado's largest country music festival will no longer take place in 2020. The next Country Jam will be held June 17-20, 2021.

Denver Botanic Gardens has canceled its 2020 Summer Concert Series. Randy Newman, DeVotchKa, Jesse & Joy, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Chris Botti, and José González were some of the artists scheduled to perform.

Denver's Cherry Blossom Festival at Sakura Square has been canceled.

The 2020 Denver Greek Festival has been canceled. The festival hopes to host virtual Greek Festival events such as online cooking demonstrations, dancing, choir performances, and Greek language lessons instead.

Denver's 45th annual PrideFest will move to a virtual-only celebration this summer.

The Elizabeth Stampede Board of Directors has canceled the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo and Concert in 2020.

The 2020 Evergreen Rodeo and Parade have been canceled.

The 2020 Frederick in Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival has been canceled.

The 2020 Greeley Blues Jam has been postponed to June 4-5, 2021.

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association has postponed the Strawberry Days Festival until to 2021.

The Greeley Stampede has been postponed until 2021, but organizers are working on continuing two community traditions — fireworks and rodeo.

The Hudson Gardens & Event Center has canceled the 2020 Summer Concert Series in its entirety.

Justin Bieber's "Changes" tour was moved from Empower Field at Mile High to Pepsi Center and then was postponed indefinitely.

Rockin' Block Party 2020 has been canceled.

The City of Loveland and the Loveland Museum have canceled the 2020 Cherry Pie Celebration scheduled for June 27.

The Palisade Bluegrass & Roots Festival has been postponed until June 11-13, 2021.

The annual Parker Days Festival has been canceled this summer and new dates have been scheduled for June 10-13, 2021.

This summer's Pikes Peak Celtic Festival has been canceled with a return date planned for June 18-20, 2021.

The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership has canceled the Ridgway RiverFest in 2020.

Rye's Sonic Bloom Festival will move dates by one summer solstice to June 17-20, 2021.

Denver's Taste of Puerto Rico Festival has been canceled.

This year’s Criterium and Brewfest in Wheat Ridge has been canceled.

July

The 2020 Arapahoe County Fair has been canceled.

The 2020 Cherry Creek Arts Festival has been canceled.

Cheyenne Frontier Days has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history. Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Cody Johnson were among the night show concert acts scheduled to perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer.

The 2020 Colorado Black Arts Festival is going virtual in 2020.

The 2020 Colorado Dragon Boat Festival in Denver has been cancelled.

The Colorado Irish Festival will take a “hiatus” in 2020 from the traditional event.

Colorado Springs PrideFest has been canceled in 2020.

The 8th annual Elevation Celebration has been moved to July 24-25, 2021.

Organizers have suspended the Denver County Fair for 2020 while they evaluate what the future of the fair will look like.

Ascend Performing Arts has canceled the 2020 Drums Along the Rockies show.

All Fort Collins Fringe Festival events have been canceled in 2020.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners has canceled the 81st annual Fair & Rodeo that was scheduled for July 23-25, 2020.

The Evergreen Jazz Festival has been canceled, but will return July 23-25, 2021.

The Town of Fairplay has postponed the 72nd Burro Days until 2021.

The Buffalo Bill Days Board of Directors has canceled the event this summer, but fully expect Buffalo Bill Days to resume in 2021.

The City of Lakewood has canceled Big Boom Bash, the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration, for 2020.

The 2020 Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival has been canceled.

Due to facility restrictions at the Colorado Convention Center, the Mecum Auto Auction event has been canceled and will not be rescheduled for 2020.

Boulder's Pearl Street Arts Fest has been canceled in 2020.

Denver's Underground Music Showcase will be "Underground Music Something" this summer. Organizers are planning a special event on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in order to raise money and rage safely.

The VegFest Colorado Board & Advisory Committee has canceled VegFest Colorado 2020.

The 38th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival has been canceled in 2020.

August

The fan-favorite Breckenridge Hogfest Bacon & Bourbon Festival has been postponed until 2021.

The Denver Auto Show at the Colorado Convention Center has been canceled in 2020, but will return in March 2021.

The national tour stop of Hamilton at Denver's Buell Theatre has been postponed from its scheduled dates of Aug. 12, 2020 to Oct. 4, 2020.

Kenny Chesney and Florida Georgia Line have postponed their "Chillaxification 2020 Tour" at Empower Field at Mile High to 2021.

Party on the Plaza has been put on hold for 2020.

The City of Littleton has canceled the 2020 Littleton Twilight Criterium.

The Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival will hold its 1st annual, 2nd decade, event in 2021.

The 30th annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival in Lyons has been canceled.

The 44th annual Telluride Jazz Festival has been moved to Aug. 13-15, 2021.

The 2020 Union Station Buskerfest has been canceled.

September

A food lovers' tradition in Colorado for 37 years will now focus on a return over Labor Day weekend 2021.

The 41st annual Evergreen Summerfest has been canceled.

Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS) has postponed and re-scheduled the 2020 Labor Day Experience to Sept. 3-5, 2021.

The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is moving to an online event. The 2020 event was originally scheduled to take place Sept. 24-26 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, but will now be held online Oct. 16-17.









