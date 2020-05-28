x
List: Canceled summer fairs and festivals in Colorado

Here's a sampling of what you won't be able to do in the Centennial State this summer.

COLORADO, USA — It's going to be a different kind of summer in Colorado.

Festivals, fairs, parades and concerts have been postponed or canceled across the Centennial State in 2020.

Here's a sampling of what you won't be able to do this summer:

May

Beaver Creek Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival

Beaver Creek has canceled Blues, Brews & BBQ and Craft Beer Festival for summer 2020.

Bolder Boulder

For the first time in 41 years, the Bolder Boulder will be raced on Labor Day instead of Memorial Day.

Buena Vista Paddlefest

Buena Vista's annual kickoff-to-summer celebration will be a virtual event this year.

Denver Arts Festival

Denver Arts Festival has been canceled and moved to 2021.

Denver Day of Rock

Denver's one-day music festival of rock has been postponed until further notice.

Disney's The Lion King

The Lion King had been scheduled to perform at the Buell Theatre in Denver from May 13 to June 14, but instead has been postponed.

Estes Park Memorial Day Art Market

The three-day art festival in Estes Park has been canceled in 2020.

Festival of the Brewpubs

The 19th annual Festival of the Brewpubs at Arapahoe Basin has been canceled.

Five Points Jazz Festival

The annual Denver Five Points Jazz Festival was presented in a virtual format in 2020.

Grand Junction Off-Road Downtown Music Festival

Downtown Grand Junction and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission have canceled the 2020 Grand Junction Off-Road + Downtown Music Festival.

Junior College World Series

Spring NCAA sports have been canceled, but the Junior College (JUCO) World Series has dates set for next year: May 29 - June 5, 2021.

MeadowGrass Music Festival

The MeadowGrass Music Festival has been postponed until 2021.

Mexico vs. Colombia soccer match

The Mexico and Colombia soccer match, scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at Empower Field at Mile High was canceled.

South Gaylord Memorial Weekend Festival

Historic South Gaylord Street's Kickoff to Summer has been postponed indefinitely.

Taste of Creede Festival

The annual Taste of Creede Festival of Fine Arts & Dining has been moved to Memorial Day weekend 2021.

Territory Days

The 45th annual Territory Days festival in Colorado Springs has been canceled.

Rialto Theater summer season

The Rialto Theater’s regular 2020 summer season has been canceled.

Water World

For the first time in 40 years, Water World will not open for the summer season.

Credit: City of Aurora

June

Aurora Buskers, Brews & BBQ

The City of Aurora's 2020 Buskers, Brews & BBQ event has been cancelled.

Blues from the Top Music Festival

Grand County's 18th annual Blues From The Top Music Festival has been canceled.

Colorado Brewers’ Festival

Fort Collins' 31st annual Colorado Brewers' Festival has been canceled. There is a possibility the event could return in autumn 2020.

Colorado Lavender Festival

Palisade's Colorado Lavender Festival has been canceled this summer and will focus on creating a great event in June 2021.

Colorado Shakespeare Festival

The Colorado Shakespeare Festival has postponed its entire 2020 summer season until 2021.

Country Jam

Colorado's largest country music festival will no longer take place in 2020. The next Country Jam will be held June 17-20, 2021.

Denver Botanic Gardens summer concert season

Denver Botanic Gardens has canceled its 2020 Summer Concert Series. Randy Newman, DeVotchKa, Jesse & Joy, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Chris Botti, and José González were some of the artists scheduled to perform.

Denver Cherry Blossom Festival

Denver's Cherry Blossom Festival at Sakura Square has been canceled.

Denver Greek Festival

The 2020 Denver Greek Festival has been canceled. The festival hopes to host virtual Greek Festival events such as online cooking demonstrations, dancing, choir performances, and Greek language lessons instead.

Denver PrideFest

Denver's 45th annual PrideFest will move to a virtual-only celebration this summer.

Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo & Concert

The Elizabeth Stampede Board of Directors has canceled the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo and Concert in 2020.

Evergreen Rodeo & Parade

The 2020 Evergreen Rodeo and Parade have been canceled.

Frederick in Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival

The 2020 Frederick in Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival has been canceled.

Greeley Blues Jam

The 2020 Greeley Blues Jam has been postponed to June 4-5, 2021.

Glenwood Springs Strawberry Days

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association has postponed the Strawberry Days Festival until to 2021.

Greeley Stampede

The Greeley Stampede has been postponed until 2021, but organizers are working on continuing two community traditions — fireworks and rodeo. 

Hudson Gardens summer concert season

The Hudson Gardens & Event Center has canceled the 2020 Summer Concert Series in its entirety.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's "Changes" tour was moved from Empower Field at Mile High to Pepsi Center and then was postponed indefinitely.

Lakewood Rockin' Block Party

Rockin' Block Party 2020 has been canceled.

Loveland Cherry Pie Celebration

The City of Loveland and the Loveland Museum have canceled the 2020 Cherry Pie Celebration scheduled for June 27. 

Palisade Bluegrass & Roots Festival 

The Palisade Bluegrass & Roots Festival has been postponed until June 11-13, 2021.

Parker Days Festival

The annual Parker Days Festival has been canceled this summer and new dates have been scheduled for June 10-13, 2021.

Pikes Peak Celtic Festival

This summer's Pikes Peak Celtic Festival has been canceled with a return date planned for June 18-20, 2021.

Ridgway RiverFest

The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership has canceled the Ridgway RiverFest in 2020.

Sonic Bloom Festival

Rye's Sonic Bloom Festival will move dates by one summer solstice to June 17-20, 2021.

Taste of Puerto Rico Festival

Denver's Taste of Puerto Rico Festival has been canceled.

Wheat Ridge Criterium & Brewfest

 This year’s Criterium and Brewfest in Wheat Ridge has been canceled.

Credit: Cherry Creek Arts Festival

July

Arapahoe County Fair

The 2020 Arapahoe County Fair has been canceled. 

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

The 2020 Cherry Creek Arts Festival has been canceled.

Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne Frontier Days has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history. Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Cody Johnson were among the night show concert acts scheduled to perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer.

Colorado Black Arts Festival 

The 2020 Colorado Black Arts Festival is going virtual in 2020.

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

The 2020 Colorado Dragon Boat Festival in Denver has been cancelled.

Colorado Irish Festival

The Colorado Irish Festival will take a “hiatus” in 2020 from the traditional event.

Colorado Springs PrideFest

Colorado Springs PrideFest has been canceled in 2020.

Conifer Elevation Celebration

The 8th annual Elevation Celebration has been moved to July 24-25, 2021.

Denver County Fair

Organizers have suspended the Denver County Fair for 2020 while they evaluate what the future of the fair will look like.

Drums Along the Rockies

Ascend Performing Arts has canceled the 2020 Drums Along the Rockies show.

Fort Collins Fringe Festival

All Fort Collins Fringe Festival events have been canceled in 2020.

Eagle County Fair & Rodeo

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners has canceled the 81st annual Fair & Rodeo that was scheduled for July 23-25, 2020.

Evergreen Jazz Festival

The Evergreen Jazz Festival has been canceled, but will return July 23-25, 2021.

Fairplay Burro Days

The Town of Fairplay has postponed the 72nd Burro Days until 2021.

Golden Buffalo Bill Days

The Buffalo Bill Days Board of Directors has canceled the event this summer, but fully expect Buffalo Bill Days to resume in 2021.

Lakewood's Big Boom Bash Celebration

The City of Lakewood has canceled Big Boom Bash, the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration, for 2020.

Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival

The 2020 Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival has been canceled.

Mecum Auto Auction Denver

Due to facility restrictions at the Colorado Convention Center, the Mecum Auto Auction event has been canceled and will not be rescheduled for 2020.

Pearl Street Arts Fest

Boulder's Pearl Street Arts Fest has been canceled in 2020.

Underground Music Showcase

Denver's Underground Music Showcase will be "Underground Music Something" this summer. Organizers are planning a special event on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in order to raise money and rage safely.

VegFest Colorado

The VegFest Colorado Board & Advisory Committee has canceled VegFest Colorado 2020.

Winter Park Jazz Festival

The 38th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival has been canceled in 2020.

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

August

Breckenridge Hogfest

The fan-favorite Breckenridge Hogfest Bacon & Bourbon Festival has been postponed until 2021.

Denver Auto Show

The Denver Auto Show at the Colorado Convention Center has been canceled in 2020, but will return in March 2021.

Hamilton

The national tour stop of Hamilton at Denver's Buell Theatre has been postponed from its scheduled dates of Aug. 12, 2020 to Oct. 4, 2020.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney and Florida Georgia Line have postponed their "Chillaxification 2020 Tour" at Empower Field at Mile High to 2021.

Lakewood Party on the Plaza

Party on the Plaza has been put on hold for 2020.

Littleton Twilight Criterium

The City of Littleton has canceled the 2020 Littleton Twilight Criterium.

Moffat County Balloon Festival

The Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival will hold its 1st annual, 2nd decade, event in 2021.

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

The 30th annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival in Lyons has been canceled.

Telluride Jazz Festival

The 44th annual Telluride Jazz Festival has been moved to Aug. 13-15, 2021.

Union Station Buskerfest

The 2020 Union Station Buskerfest has been canceled.

Credit: A Taste of Colorado

September

A Taste of Colorado

A food lovers' tradition in Colorado for 37 years will now focus on a return over Labor Day weekend 2021.

Evergreen Summerfest

The 41st annual Evergreen Summerfest has been canceled.

Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS) has postponed and re-scheduled the 2020 Labor Day Experience to Sept. 3-5, 2021.

Great American Beer Festival

The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is moving to an online event. The 2020 event was originally scheduled to take place Sept. 24-26 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, but will now be held online Oct. 16-17.





