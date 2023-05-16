Denver cafe and bar closes its doors permanently

"It has been amazing serving the Denver community and we will miss all of you," the owners said.

DENVER — A Denver restaurant and bar, nestled along the South Platte River and Commons Park, is permanently closing its doors.

Carbon Cafe & Bar announced it closed its business on May 8 after nine years of operation.

"It is with our deepest regret that we must inform you that as of Monday, May 8, our business will be closing its doors permanently," Carbon Cafe & Bar posted on its website. "It has been truly lovely to serve you all over the past nine years."

"Thank you so much for your gracious and continued support."

Located at 1553 Platte St. in Denver's lower downtown area, Carbon Cafe & Bar described itself as an "all-day eatery, edgy watering hole, brightly-colored bakery and one-stop shop for shooters, swag, sweets and more."

Carbon Cafe & Bar joins a growing list of Colorado restaurants closing in recent weeks.

Denver sports bar Blake Street Tavern permanently closed its doors in early April. The tavern, which opened in 2003, had been a favorite near Coors Field near downtown Denver in the Five Points neighborhood.

Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks, located at 21st Street and Lawrence Street in downtown Denver, announced it closed April 18.

Italian and Mexican restaurant Piccolo closed on April 30 after 50 years of operation in southeast Denver, on South Monaco Parkway, near Interstate 25 and Hampden Avenue.

Twin Dragon Restaurant in Englewood also closed April 30 after operating for 47 years.

Korean fried chicken restaurant Vons Chicken closed its business after four years at South Peoria Street and East Iliff Avenue in Aurora.

