MACK, Colo. — A country music megastar has been added to this summer's Country Jam lineup.

Carrie Underwood will perform at the country music festival on Colorado's Western Slope on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Underwood will be joined by Ashley McBryde and Tanya Tucker on "Ladies Night" — or day three of the four-day festival near Grand Junction.

Previously-announced headliners this June include Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and Toby Keith.

The 2020 festival runs from Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21 at Jam Ranch in Mack, Colorado.

General admission tickets, VIP tickets, parking, and campsites are available now at CountyJam.com.

Country Jam 2020 Lineup

Thursday, June 18

Kane Brown

Craig Morgan

Blanco Brown

Lainey Wilson

Friday, June 19

Dan + Shay

Dustin Lynch

Jo Dee Messina

Kyle Daniel

Stephanie Quayle

Saturday, June 20

Carrie Underwood

Ashley McBryde

Tanya Tucker

Sunday, June 21

Toby Keith

Clay Walker

Mitchaell Tenpenny

The Cadillac Three

Meghan Patrick

Now in its 29th year in Mack, Colorado, Country Jam is known as one of the premier country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the top country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.

Mack, Colorado, is located about 260 miles west of Denver.

For tickets and festival information, visit CountryJam.com.

