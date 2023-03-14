Iconic Casa Bonita fountain is back and filled with water

It's another step toward reopening the restaurant after it was bought by "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Weeks away from Casa Bonita's expected reopening, the iconic fountain in front of the Lakewood restaurant is once again filled with water.

On Tuesday, Sky9 flew over the restaurant, on West Colfax Avenue near Wadsworth Boulevard, showing water in the fountain, which has undergone renovations since it was removed in June.

> Watch the Sky9 video in the player above.

"South Park" creators and Casa Bonita owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez, announced last year that the restaurant will open in May after extensive renovations.

The restaurant is still hiring, after hundreds of job openings became available in January, including kitchen team members, bartenders and entertainers.

It's also now booking requests for special events starting July 1.

Parker and Stone entered into an agreement to purchase the restaurant for $3.1 million in September 2021. The "South Park" creators previously said they had plans to dive off the restaurant's famous waterfall and improve the notoriously bad food.

“Casa Bonita has brought so much joy to so many people over the years – we wanted to share the news of our May reopening as our holiday gift to the people of Colorado,” Rodriguez said.

9NEWS obtained documents detailing the $12 million renovation plans that have been underway since the purchase.

> The video below aired in January: Casa Bonita looking for 550+ employees including cliff divers

> Share your photos or video with 9NEWS through “Near Me” on the free 9NEWS app! DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE or DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.