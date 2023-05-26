Why the Casa Bonita reopening could be imminent

"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have spent millions to prepare Casa Bonita for its grand reopening.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Casa Bonita is on the verge of reopening for the first time in more than three years.

The Lakewood restaurant has been undergoing more than $12 million in extensive renovations since "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone bought it for $3.1 million in September 2021.

Famous for its elaborate interior, cliff divers and sopapillas, the Colorado restaurant has been closed since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Parker, Stone and new Casa Bonita Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez announced in December the restaurant would be reopening in May, but the exact date has yet to be revealed and there are only a few days left in month.

Here are all the signs that the opening could be imminent:

Earlier this week Casa Bonita installed billboards on West Colfax Avenue in Denver declaring itself "The Greatest Restaurant in the World."

Casa Bonita employees were spotted entering the restaurant on Thursday as final preparations are made.

On Thursday, Casa Bonita updated its Facebook profile and cover photos, removing the sticker that said it's opening in May.

And West Metro Fire Rescue updated its Facebook cover photo on Friday to feature one of its firetrucks outside Casa Bonita.

A popular theory among fans predicts Casa Bonita could open on Friday, May 26.

"South Park" character Kyle Broflovski's birthday is May 26, a detail revealed in Season 14 of the long-running Comedy Central show. In the "South Park" Casa Bonita episode, Kyle celebrates his birthday at the restaurant.

On Friday, the Casa Bonita and South Park Instagram accounts even wished Kyle a happy birthday.

And for the kicker: May 26 is Stone's birthday.

Casa Bonita fans can sign up for the restaurant's email list to get the latest updates on our reopening: CasaBonitaDenver.com/email.

