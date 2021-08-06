‘South Park’ creators told the Hollywood Reporter they want to buy Casa Bonita

Casa Bonita has been closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has declared bankruptcy.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The two Colorado natives and fans of fine dining that created “South Park” told the Hollywood Reporter that they want to buy Casa Bonita, a place Eric Cartman called “my most favorite place in the world.”

Casa Bonita has been closed for food service since last spring, when it shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It declared bankruptcy earlier this year, and recent court filings show the owner discussed possibly opening in late July or August.

While the restaurant hasn’t been serving food, it has been offering free tours.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the minds behind South Park, told the Hollywood Reporter that “we are absolutely trying to buy” Casa Bonita in an interview that was posted on Wednesday.

Recent court filings do not mention this potential buyer. The official South Park Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts posted the link to Parker and Stone’s interview, but there was no additional confirmation this was actually happening.

Calls to Summit Restaurant Group, the company that owns Casa Bonita, were not returned. An email to the restaurant's owner bounced back.

9NEWS also contacted Comedy Central’s PR team and the attorneys listed on Casa Bonita's bankruptcy filings for comment and has not received a response as of this writing.

In the interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Parker said he and Stone want to make one big change to Casa Bonita that some fans might welcome.

“We started talking about the changes we’re going to make — mostly with the food,” Parker told the magazine. “We’re going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart’s Cave a little bigger.”

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) weighed in on the report on Facebook by simply writing, "YES!!!!"

A 2003 episode of “South Park” was entirely focused on Casa Bonita, and it also made a 2017 video game.

Casa Bonita has been open since 1974 at 6715 W. Colfax Ave., and it’s actually a historic landmark in the city of Lakewood.

The current owner has operated Casa Bonita since 1997, according to a bankruptcy filing.

Some fans of Casa Bonita have raised money in an effort to pay some of the vendors used by the restaurant following its closure.

