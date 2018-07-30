DENVER — Colorado Day is this Wednesday, August 1 when our state celebrates its 142nd birthday.

The Centennial State first joined the union on Aug. 1, 1876 thanks to Proclamation 230, which was signed by President Ulysses S. Grant. The state is named for the Colorado River, which got its name for the ruddy silt Spanish travelers saw in the water.

You can celebrate the beauty of Colorado by visiting any of our state parks for free but you'll have to wait until next week. The state is offering free admission on Monday, August 6 to any of the 41 parks.

During the entire month of August, active duty and military veterans can access state parks for free.

