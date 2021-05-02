9NEWS Broncos analyst Chad Brown joins Denver's 104.3 The Fan

Denver's 104.3 The Fan has unveiled a new weekday lineup that kicks off Sept. 20.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's biggest sports talk station is growing with the addition of a Colorado Buffalo and NFL star linebacker.

9NEWS Broncos analyst Chad Brown will host a new Denver sports talk radio show alongside former Denver Bronco Nate Jackson.

"Chad and Nate" will be a new addition to Denver's Sports Station 104.3 The Fan's revamped lineup that begins Monday, Sept. 20. The new show will air 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday to Friday.

“We’ve received incredible feedback from listeners on both Chad and Nate, hoping to hear them more regularly on the station,” said 104.3 The Fan Program Director Raj Sharan. “Chad and Nate’s contrasting personalities and insightful perspectives will create a unique and entertaining program every day.”

Following “Chad and Nate,” the station’s lineup is changing, with “Stokley and Zach;” “The Drive with Tyler Polumbus and DMac;” and “Nick and Cecil” all beginning one hour earlier from their previous time slots.

104.3 The Fan Weekday Lineup – Starting Sept. 20

6 a.m. – 9 a.m. “Schlereth and Evans” Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. “Chad and Nate” Chad Brown and Nate Jackson

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. “Stokley and Zach” Brandon Stokley and Zach Bye

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. “The Drive with Tyler Polumbus and DMac” Tyler Polumbus and Darren McKee

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. “Nick and Cecil” Nick Ferguson and Cecil Lammey

9 p.m. – 12 a.m. “Sandy and Shawn” Sandy Clough and Shawn Drotar



“I’m excited we can bring Chad and Nate together; we’ve been looking for a way to get them both involved in our lineup on a daily basis,” said Bonneville Denver SVP/Market Manager Bob Call. “In addition, teaming Sandy with Shawn in the evening will give Denver sports fans an objective, unbiased and unaffiliated postgame show following Nuggets, Avalanche and Rockies games.”

Following his CU career that included a national championship, Brown earned first-team All-Pro linebacker honors with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks during his 15-year NFL career.

Jackson, whose memoir "Slow Getting Up: A Story of NFL Survival from the Bottom of the Pile" was a New York Times bestseller, spent six seasons with the Broncos as a tight end and wide receiver.

