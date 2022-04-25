'Sons of Anarchy' star is coming to Denver

The comic con lineup at Colorado Convention Center continues to grow.

DENVER — "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam has been added to this summer's celebrity lineup at Fan Expo Denver.

Hunnam played Jax Teller on television drama which ran for seven seasons on FX. Hunnam has also starred in the movies "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," "Pacific Rim," "Crimson Peak," and "The Lost City of Z."

Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. Hunnam will appear on Saturday and Sunday.

Other celebrities announced for the 2022 festival so far include Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd — the four hobbits from the Oscar-winning trilogy "The Lord of the Rings."

"Star Wars" actors set to appear at Fan Expo Denver include "The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian" star Ming-Na Wen, "The Mandalorian" and "Rocky" hero Carl Weathers, and "The Mandalorian" and "Deadpool" actress Gina Carano. Anthony Daniels, who appeared as C-3PO in all nine "Star Wars" movies in the Skywalker saga, will also appear at the event in July.

William Zabka, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List of "Cobra Kai" stardom are to appear at all three days of the event.

"Clerks" stars Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman and Brian O'Halloran are also scheduled.

Fan Expo Denver tickets are on sale now at FanExpoHQ.com.

