Chatfield, Cherry Creek will open to boating April 1

The reservoirs are located in the two busiest state parks in the Denver metro area, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

DENVER — The Chatfield and Cherry Creek reservoirs will open to boating on April 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced Friday.

Initially, only the south boat ramp at Chatfield will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The north ramps will open once the park has adequate staffing, CPW said.

Cherry Creek will also only have one ramp open on Friday, according to CPW. The west boat ramp, which can be accessed by entering the park off South Dayton Street, will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week. The east ramp will also open once staffing is available, CPW said.

At both reservoirs, CPW warned boaters of very cold early-season water temperatures since ice has just finished melting off the water's surface.

CPW also reminded visitors to bring proper safety equipment if they are planning to be out of the water.

"Personal floatation devices or 'life jackets' are the most important pieces of equipment to keep you safe," Cherry Creek State Park Manager Jason Trujillo said in a release. "We want you to wear it, as we have seen too many lives lost when boaters can’t get to them during an emergency.”

> Learn more about required safety equipment and boating safety information on CPW's website.

All motorized boats are also required to get an inspection for Aquatic Nuisance Species before they launch.

Cherry Creek State Park and Chatfield State Park are the two busiest state parks in the Denver metro area.