Cherry Creek, Chatfield to close to boating for the season

The two busiest state parks in the Denver area have come to the end of the boating season.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park have announced the end of the 2022 boating season.

The two busiest state parks in the Denver area will to close to boating at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said parkgoers should use caution near the water and be aware of when ice might form on the reservoirs. With varying water temperatures and ice conditions, parents need to keep an eye on their children and pets should be leashed near each reservoir.

CPW said Cherry Creek and Chatfield have other outdoor recreational opportunities including camping, fishing, bird watching, biking, hiking and dog off-leash areas.

"It has been a very busy year for both reservoirs," said Cherry Creek State Park Operations Manager Larry Butterfield. "Now is the time of year to thoroughly inspect your vessels, trailers and all safety-related equipment prior to storage for the winter to ensure that all your equipment is ready for the 2023 boating season. If anything is in less than ideal condition, we highly recommend replacing it or repairing it."

Beginning in 2023, a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass will be available for Colorado resident vehicle registrations through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Cherry Creek and Chatfield information:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Weather

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.