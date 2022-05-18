Chautauqua shuttle returning for 6th year

Boulder residents voted in 1898 to preserve Chautauqua Park below the Flatirons.

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder will run the free Park to Park shuttle service to Chautauqua Park for a sixth summer.

Beginning Saturday, May 28, the shuttle service will run to the popular park from two satellite free parking lots as well as from downtown Boulder.

The Chautauqua Park shuttle will run every weekend and on summer holidays (Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day) from May 28 through Monday, Sept. 5.

The free shuttle service runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from five free downtown City of Boulder parking garages and two free satellite lots: New Vista High School parking lot (700 20th St.) and the CU Regent parking lot (Broadway and Regent Drive).

Riders can also look for the bus stop signs with the Park to Park shuttle sign along the shuttle route. Dogs, strollers, gear and bikes are welcome aboard.

The City of Boulder said that since launching in 2017, the shuttle has reduced vehicular and parking impacts on neighbors and the area’s natural and cultural resources.

This summer, paid parking is $2.50 per hour for unlimited time along the Chautauqua Green parking areas, at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage lot, on Baseline Road near the park, and in the neighborhood north of Chautauqua Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on summer weekends and summer holidays only.

Free handicapped-accessible parking is also available in Chautauqua Park in the Ranger Cottage lot and around the “park green” parking area. The city said parking revenue helps pay for the free shuttle.

For more information, visit ParktoPark.org.

