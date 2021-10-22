Plan for temporary closures on one of Boulder’s most popular trails

The entire .7-mile Chautauqua Trail to the Flatirons needs to be resurfaced.

BOULDER, Colo. — One of Boulder's most popular trails will be closed over a four-day period for maintenance work.

The City of Boulder will implement closures along the Chautauqua Trail from Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 29.

The closures will happen between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. while Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) resurfaces the entire stretch of the .7-mile trail that leads to the Flatirons.

Like many of the Boulder's trails along the mountain backdrop, the Chautauqua Trail is steep and is prone to erosion from rainfall, melting snow and sustained visitor traffic, according to the city.

OSMP encouraged Coloradans to plan to hike on other trails while this work occurs. The city has an interactive webmap and a trail and trailhead web search feature.

The new search feature provides open space trail closure information, along with details about:

Trail length

Trail elevation gain

Trail difficulty

The type of activities allowed along the path

Accessibility for community members experiencing disabilities

