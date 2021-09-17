8 deals for National Cheeseburger Day in Colorado

Say Cheese! National Cheeseburger Day arrives Saturday, Sept. 18.

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

National Cheeseburger Day arrives Saturday, Sept. 18.

While there are many stories regarding the birth of the cheeseburger, many believe it all started right here in Denver. Back in 1935, a trademark for the name “cheeseburger” was awarded to Louis Ballast of the Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in Denver. Who knows the truth? All we know is that everyone loves a juicy cheeseburger!

Biting into the combo of a good bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese and juicy burger is so satisfying. Then, there are the endless number of condiments and kinds of cheeses to make it your very own, one-of-a-kind cheeseburger.

The following deals are only valid at participating locations and cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion. There is a limit of one offer per person, while supplies last.

There are no protein substitutions allowed — only beef burgers. Plus, none of the offers are available for third-party delivery.

Chill out and celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at DQ! Chew on a Single Cheeseburger for only $1 — from Sept. 13 to 18. The offer is only available via the chain’s app.

It’s also the perfect time to try one of the ice cream shop’s seasonal Blizzard flavors, including Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie and more.

On Sept. 18, chomp on a buy-one-get-one FREE cheeseburger with coupon. Get required coupon here. The offer only applies to its original cheeseburger.

The coupon is valid for up to two orders on the same visit.

The chain’s cheeseburgers are made with a 100% beef patty grilled to perfection, topped with American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickle and minced onions — all inside a caramelized bun.

There are 6 locations in Colorado — Aurora, Englewood, Denver, Lakewood, Thornton and Westminster.

The fast-food giant is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with its Double Cheeseburger for just 50¢ via the chain’s app.

To get the deal, use Mobile Order and Pay (add the deal to your order) or scan the deal code at the drive-thru, front counter or self-serve kiosk.

From Sept. 13 to 19, the chain’s loyalty members can enjoy buy-one-get-one 50% off any burger. Even better, members can take advantage of the savings once every day for the whole week.

The chain’s cheeseburger features a fresh, never-frozen beef patty fire-grilled, topped with pickle relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and your choice of cheese.

The chain has more than 25 burger on its menu and they’re all served with bottomless steak fries.

In honor of the cheesy day, the Denver-based burger eatery is offering its Double Classic Burger for just $5.

The burger features two 100% certified Angus beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Smash Sauce and ketchup — all on a classic bun.

Smashburger has 27 locations in Colorado.

While this isn’t a National Cheeseburger Deal, it’s still full of cheesy savings every week for cheeseburger lovers. Every Tuesday, the fast-food restaurant offers 50% off cheeseburgers — from 5 p.m. to closing.

The offer is only available via the chain’s app.

In addition, app users can get half-price drinks and slushes all day, every day. Combine both deals and add some fries for your own discounted meal deal.

You won’t have to go too far for a cheesy deal on National Cheeseburger Day. The restaurant is serving a buy-one-get-one FREE Classic Burger for the special day.

Customers can only redeem the juicy offer by ordering through the chain’s app.

The chain’s Classic Burger features two beef patties cooked-to-order, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions — topped with ketchup and mustard.

There is only one location in Colorado — 5098 S. Federal Blvd. in Englewood.

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day all week long at Wendy’s. The popular fast-food chain is offering a juicy buy-one-get-one FREE premium cheeseburger deal.

The offer is only available via the Wendy’s app from Sept. 13 to 19.

Hungry bargain hunters can enjoy any two premium cheeseburgers at a discount — whether it’s the chain’s new Big Bacon Cheddar, Classic Dave’s Single or other cheesy options.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.